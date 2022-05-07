Emma Stone hits her return with a tailored suit and bracelet sandals

Emma Stone chose the classic elegance of tailor shop to shine during the presentation of his most recent film, Bleat, directed by the Greek filmmaker, Yorgos Lanthimos. As a complete expert in the field, she wore two pieces oversized in gray, appealing to the favorable lines of the garments to highlight her figure with a monochrome combination. The funny touch of look falls on the shoes. It’s about the minimalist sandals with a metallic effect that have predominated on the catwalks for Spring-Summer 2022.

American actress, Emma Stonewent to the Greek National Opera for the projection of silent short film in black and white, a project that excites him is unlike anything he has done before, as he has confessed in interviews. As it was a special night, the projection was complemented with a live orchestra and choir to accompany the 30-minute film, centered on a young widow mourning the death of her husband.

How to wear a suit with metallic bracelet sandals, according to Emma Stone?

Emma Stone at the presentation of Bleat in Greece, Athens. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images.

Sheathed in a design from the collection Fall-Winter 2022 by louis vuitton, Emma Stone opted for a style of straight drop pants with a baggy duffel bag matching The lines of the garment remind us of the sculptures of deities from Ancient Greece, carefree, loose falls in flowing gowns and floor-length robes. Something that could be a wink by the actress for her view of the Greek capital.