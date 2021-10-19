Emma Stone: “I couldn’t imagine my life without Ryan Gosling”

A special bond unites Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling. In fact, a friendship was born between the American actress and her Canadian colleague that goes beyond professional relationship, which goes beyond the confines of the film set and extends to the private sphere. “It’s a man exceptional to work with, “said Emma on the sidelines of Telluride Film Festival, in Colorado. «He is my dear and wonderful friend, that’s what I call him. I can’t imagine what it would be like my life without him“.

They met in 2010 on the set of Crazy, Stupid, Love, their first film together, then they reunited for Gangster Squad and finally they took the spotlight thanks to La La Land, the musical that last year hit the Oscar earning 14 nominations, including those for best protagonist female and male: she, 30 years old in November, was awarded the coveted statuette, while him, class 1980, he had to surrender to the American Casey Affleck.

“Is always collaborative and enthusiastic», Added Emma, ​​who a few days ago inflamed the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, where it is in competition with the film The Favorite. «Ryan taught me a lot of things about generosity (with colleagues, ed), for me it is really special“. Words with honey, in short, which are echoed by the equally sweet ones of Gosling for her friend. “I like working with people I know because we help each other and so you get the best ».

On the horizon, therefore, there are other films together, with all due respect to their respective boyfriends: Ryan, in fact, is together with Eva Mendes since 2011 – married since 2016 – and they have two children, while Emma has been dating the young director for a few months Dave McCary. Relationships that do not affect their friendship.

