Emma Stone, in a new short film by the Greek director Lanthimos

Athens (AFP) – American actress Emma Stone and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos teamed up again for a silent and dark short film, shot in black and white on a windswept Greek island.

The film, “Bleat”, deals with death and necrophilia and is inspired by the rugged landscapes of the island of Tinos. This is the duo’s first collaboration since their 2019 Oscar nominations for “La Favorita.”

This new 30-minute short, in which the French actor Damien Bonnard also stars, is screened this Friday in Athens in its world premiere.

It was shot in February 2020 on top of the hills of Tinos, a large arid island northeast of Athens, where goats feature prominently.

“The landscape itself and the atmosphere that prevails were the first inspiration,” Lanthimos explained to AFP, stressing that for this film he wanted “total silence”, broken only by orchestral music.

Dark, the short film is mostly set in a traditional Greek house and is entirely silent, something Emma Stone claims to have enjoyed.

“It was a dream,” the actress said at a news conference on Thursday. “If she could work alone in silence, it would be a delight,” she added.

An experience that the director also considers liberating. “Overall, I think restrictions can help create something. When you have too much media at your disposal, you can easily get lost,” he noted.

Emma Stone plays a young widow who organizes a wake for her late husband in a house, adopting an unorthodox method of mourning, in a film that mixes elderly matrons, nudity and sex.

Most of the people who appear in the film are inhabitants of Tinos without any “professional experience” as actors.

The film’s promoters did not reveal its budget, but pointed out that Emma Stone had not received any fees due to her friendship with the director.

