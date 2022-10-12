Emma Stone is booed at a baseball game

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, they endured a cascade of boos of the New York Mets fans during the weekend, but they took it with humor, since they know that the game that is passionate for those who like the so-called king of sports, baseball, which in the United States and in some other parts of the world is a great event, since it is an exciting game, which has several fans especially in that country.

The “La La Land” actress and her husband appeared on the scoreboard during the game on October 7 with San Diego Padres jackets and caps, prompting a round of boos from home team fans at Citi Field in Queens. Dave McCary, 37, a San Diego native and die-hard Padres fan, raised his beer and touched his cap amid the boos, while Emma Stone, 33, shrugged and smiled. before taking a sip of his beer.

The couple who have a child together had fun at the end and were excited, because their team, the Padres beat the Mets 7-1 in that game and then knocked New York out of the playoffs with a commanding 6-0 win on Sunday night, according to the sports media, understandably booing at the helplessness of losing.

It may interest you: Scarlett Johansson reveals the origin of her son’s name Cosmo

Now they enter a series that should have plenty of celebrity sightings on the scoreboard. The Padres face the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round. While they were booed in New York, Emma Stone and Dave McCary were cheered in San Diego by the fans of this team.

On their official account, the Padres expressed, “Big fans of these fans,” the Padres team account tweeted along with photos of the pair from the game. Hi Dave and Emma! Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner tweeted.

Emma Stone isn’t the only celebrity hearing boos in public these days. Mila Kunis recently received a welcome in New York during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Brooklyn, but like Emma Stone, the “That ’70s Show” star took it in stride.

Mila Kunis, who is currently campaigning for Ukraine, received multiple rounds of heckling for her childhood stories about pizza in a city that is a pizza mecca.

Emma Stone wasn’t the only celebrity booed at a sporting event over the weekend either, Kim Kardashian was shown on the big screen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams football game and heard boos from the local crowd.

For the occasion, the ‘celebrity’ donned a tight sports outfit with high-heeled boots, a ‘look’ that she completed with giant glasses. This accessory was not the only thing that attracted attention, but rather the moment in which Kim was booed by the public there.

Continue reading: Selena Gomez breaks the silence and asks them to stop attacking Hailey Bieber