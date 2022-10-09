Emma Stone is booed at Citi Field during Padres vs. MetsSeventh Inning

adieu carrillo

New York, USA / 08.10.2022 11:49:56





The playoffs of the 2022 season of Big leagues They started this Friday and it is well known that nobody wants to miss them, much less if your team is one of the contenders for the title of World Series.

Such is the case of the actress oscar winner, Emma Stonewho met at the Citi Field to watch Game 1 of the Wild Card Series of the National League Come in San Diego Padres Y New York Metsalong with her husband, Dave McCary.

Everything was going well and so emma like her husband they looked happy, until the stadium camera focused on them to project them on the giant screen, although with a small detail that the fans of the Big Apple did not like at all: both wore away team jackets.

Realizing this, a large number of attendees began to boo them, because to top it off, the Fathers They already had an advantage on the board that they would never lose and would put them up in the series.

Despite the boos, emma and her husband continued to enjoy the confrontation and were even the ‘friars‘ who were in charge of placing a tweet on social networks with the legend “Big fans of these fans”coupled with a “Hello Dave and Emma”.

For his part, the CEO of the Californian organization, Erik Greupnerhe tweeted from his personal account “Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome at Petco Park”accompanied by a photo of emma showing off the San Diego shield.