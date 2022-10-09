Entertainment

Emma Stone is booed at Citi Field during Padres vs. MetsSeventh Inning

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

New York, USA /

The playoffs of the 2022 season of Big leagues They started this Friday and it is well known that nobody wants to miss them, much less if your team is one of the contenders for the title of World Series.

Such is the case of the actress oscar winner, Emma Stonewho met at the Citi Field to watch Game 1 of the Wild Card Series of the National League Come in San Diego Padres Y New York Metsalong with her husband, Dave McCary.

Everything was going well and so emma like her husband they looked happy, until the stadium camera focused on them to project them on the giant screen, although with a small detail that the fans of the Big Apple did not like at all: both wore away team jackets.

Realizing this, a large number of attendees began to boo them, because to top it off, the Fathers They already had an advantage on the board that they would never lose and would put them up in the series.

Despite the boos, emma and her husband continued to enjoy the confrontation and were even the friarswho were in charge of placing a tweet on social networks with the legend “Big fans of these fans”coupled with a “Hello Dave and Emma”.

For his part, the CEO of the Californian organization, Erik Greupnerhe tweeted from his personal account “Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome at Petco Park”accompanied by a photo of emma showing off the San Diego shield.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pitch Perfect (Perfect Notes) celebrates its tenth anniversary of release

9 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez reveals never-before-seen images of her wedding

10 mins ago

They reveal what Zendaya spends her fortune on

20 mins ago

Is IShowSpeed ​​in Fortnite? | GINX Esport TV

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button