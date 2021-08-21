Emma Stone is considering suing Disney for the distribution of Cruella

In the wake of Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone is also thinking of suing Disney for the choice of streaming her Cruella on Disney +.

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney may just be the beginning. In the wake of the legal move of the actress, who claims that the streaming distribution of Black Widow at the same time as the theatrical release has violated the terms set out in her contract, also the protagonist of Cruella, Emma Stone, he is thinking of suing Disney.

Cruella: Emma Stone in a close-up

This is supported by former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni in his newsletter What I’m Hearing …. According to Belloni, Emma Stone is considering her options while Jungle Cruise star Emily Blunt, “he would have decided to wait for the result of the box office”. As the journalist reveals, the English actress had already raised objections to Paramount’s choice to release A Quiet Place 2 in streaming only 45 days after its release in theaters, well before the canonical 90 days pre-pandemic.

“The floodgates could open”, writes Belloni.

What drives Scarlett Johansson to sue Disney is the fact that the simultaneous streaming distribution of Black Widow would violate her contract and cost her millions of dollars as her salary was largely based on the film’s box office performance.

Disney’s response was not long in coming, the studio retorted that Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit would be “sad and insensitive”, further fueling the controversy.

“A lot of other actors are cheering for Scarlett”, a Hollywood agent told Variety. “It has a lot of power and that gives visibility to the discussion that puts Disney in the spotlight. By doing all this in public, he may be able to change the rules.”.