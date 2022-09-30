Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe star in the new Yorgos Lanthimos

We haven’t had a movie Yorgos Lanthimos since 2018, when the Greek director finally reached the general public and academic circles thanks The favourite. In this enjoyable period drama he coincided with Emma Stone, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film and apparently found that she was extremely comfortable working with Lanthimos. Hence the actress La La Land has repeated with him in an upcoming short film, bleatand in the next film by the director of Canine after The favourite: your title is Poor Thingsand based on a novel by Alasdair Gray find Stone as a “Female Frankenstein” with Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe Y Margaret Qualey.

Poor Things is already immersed in post-production, and although it has not yet set a release date, Lanthimos has decided to start as soon as possible with a next feature film, which is echoed The Hollywood Reporter. Your title is andand part of an original script written between Lanthimos and his regular collaborator Efthymis Filippou (with him he developed, for example, The sacrifice of a sacred deer Y Lobster). No details about the plot have come out, but about the cast that the Greek director is recruiting: in this way, Poor Things Lanthimos brings back Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Emma Stone, in what would be their fourth project together. And he collaborates for the first time with Jesse Plemonsrecently nominated for an Oscar for his work on The power of the dog.





and would begin shooting in New Orleans in October, with the production of Element Pictures, Film4 and Searchlight Pictures behind them after these companies also sponsored Poor Things. “Working with Yorgos continues to be a high point for us at Searchlight, and this is another truly original project that sets his work apart”, declare from Searchlight Pictures. Since he triumphed in his native country with Canine13 years ago, Lanthimos has developed a career that gained visibility for each project, beginning to work with international stars from Lobster. The last thing we have seen of him, before bleat Y Poor Things, is the short Nimic with Matt Dillon.

