Emma Stone joins Bleat, a black and white short film by Yorgos Lanthimos

Emma Stone is an acclaimed 33-year-old American actress, winner of numerous awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her outstanding role in La La Land: A Love Story – 92%. In the early stages of his career, emma received recognition in productions such as House Bunny 2008 and Zombie Land – 90% of 2009. His first leading role was in Easy A 2010, continued with the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011 and drama Help of the same year. Her popularity skyrocketed when she played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. 73% in 2012, a tape in which he worked with Andrew Garfield.

Now, emma will be part of the feature film in black and white bleatdirected by Yorgos Lanthimos, a filmmaker with whom the actress had previously worked on the period film La Favorita – 100%. The short film in question is the second work to be commissioned as part of the Greek National Opera and the non-profit NEON program called “The Artist in the Composer”. In addition, the French actor Damien Bonnard will also participate in this project.

The world premiere of bleat will be on May 6, and will be accompanied by live music at Stavros Niarchos Hall, located in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece. Thodoros Mihopoulosknown for his work on Before Midnight 2013, he serves as director of photography for the disturbing short film, the plot of which is currently kept secret. bleat is the fourth short film Lanthimosafter Nimic 2019, and marks the director’s return to film after a three-year hiatus.

emma and Yorgos they also work together in a film titled Poor Thingswhose premiere is scheduled for the end of 2022. This film is based on the novel of the same name written by the Scottish author Alasdair Gray in 1992, which presents a kind of feminine reinvention of Frankenstein. The cast of the film includes other renowned actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael.

Stone will play Bella Baxter, “a volatile, sexually driven, emancipated woman and female Frankenstein,” according to an official synopsis, who is resurrected with the brain of her unborn child after drowning to escape her abusive husband. Poor Things is written by Tony McNamara, one of the screenwriters for The favouritewho is also the showrunner for the comedy-drama The Greatwhich is available on Hulu.

