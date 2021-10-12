News

Emma Stone, let’s find out how Cruella gets bad

Posted on
Saturday 15 May 2021

ROME, MAY 15 – Seventies Swinging London full of fashions, cultural trends, Jaguar E, Rover 2000 Tc, Triumph Bonneville and even a Vespa Mods with Beatles, Rolling Stone, Who and Animals in the background as the Punk genre arrived, that is, among others, Clash and Sex Pistols. CRUELIA takes place in this magical atmosphere, a new Disney ‘live action’ film in cinemas from May 26th and streaming on Disney + with VIP access from May 28th. A film in some ways baroque and musical (full of 50 songs) that tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous villains of all time: the legendary Cruella de Vil (Crudelia De Mon). That is the vain, wiry heiress, with half white and half black hair, appeared in 1956 in the novel ‘The hundred and a dalmatà by the English writer Dodie Smith and then in’ The charge of the 101 ‘Disney films of 1961. Directed by Craig Gillespie, CRUDELIA follows the story of a young scammer named Estella (Emma Stone), a very smart girl determined to make a name for herself with her great creativity. He makes friends with a couple of young thieves, Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser), to survive with petty thefts until one day his talent as a stylist is discovered by Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), terribly refined and cruel. But their relationship will not be easy at all and will set in motion a series of events and revelations that will lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the bursting, fashionable and vengeful Cruella. “It’s hard to consider my Cruella character really evil if you know how she got to mean,” says Emma Stone, Academy Award winner for La la Land. A possible comparison with Joker? “Cruella is different from this character for many reasons – says the actress born in 1988 – I don’t even remotely compare to Joaquin Phoenix. I would like to be a bit like him anyway”. Of course, continues the actress “I was very interested in Cruella and her wickedness, even if some things she did I would never have been able to carry on”. (HANDLE).
