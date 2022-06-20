Emma Stone managed to sell house in Malibu for more than the expected price

Emma Stone managed to make a great deal with this house in Malibu

The renowned Oscar-winning actress, Emma Stonehas managed to receive $4.5 million dollars for a house in Malibu, California.

Stone listed this property on the real estate market in May of this year and its initial price was $4.3 million dollars. This means that the protagonist of ‘La La Land’ received $200,000 dollars more than expected.

In the year 2018 she paid $3.25 million dollars for this houseanother proof that the sale was a great deal.

The house was built in 1958/ The Grosby Group

The newly sold house is built on a 3.15 acre lot and has 1,764 square feet of living space distributed in distributed in three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and a room that the new owner can transform into an office or game room.

Its construction dates back to 1958. In addition to the main house, it has a garage with capacity for two vehicles and a pleasant covered terrace.

From all the spaces of the house you have access to the outside thanks to French doors. outdoor spaces they are not very spacious and do not have a swimming pool or extensive green areasbut it does have what it takes to have a drink or meet friends at night.

Emma Stone owned this house for four years/ The Grosby Group

This sale coincides with buying a new mansion in Austin, Texas, to which she would move according to various media. According to Dirt.com, the new mansion cost between $7 million and $8 million.

Stone and her husband Dave McCary now enjoy a 4,498-square-foot mansion, extensive green areas, a swimming pool and other luxuries worthy of the also star of ‘Cruella’.

You may also like:

– This is the new house in Los Angeles of Alexandra Cooper, presenter of ‘Call Her Daddy’

– Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky seek a new owner for their Aspen home

– Actor Jonah Hill pays $15.5 million for a house in Malibu