Emma Stone meets Yorgos Lanthimos in the mysterious trailer for the short “Bleat”

the greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is known for being a deeply idiosyncratic filmmaker, known for bizarre films, such as The Lobster or dogtoothwhich came prior to their 2018 success, The Favoritewhich garnered ten Oscar nominations, including best picture, and Lanthimos is already planning a sequel with its Oscar-winning star, Emma Stone. titled Poor Things, and co-starring actors like Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, the movie was shot late last summer, so there’s a hope that we’ll see the movie later this year on some film festival circuit. But Stone and Lanthimos will meet much sooner in Bleat.

the short film bleat was filmed together with the distinguished French actor Damian Bonnardknown for his recent roles in The French Dispatch and Dunkirk. The project was made for the Greek National Opera and the Greek culture and development organization NEON. The short is apparently a comedy, and was shot on the Greek island of Tinos in February 2020. The film’s soundtrack is composed of works by J S Bach, Knut Nystedt and Toshio Hosokawa, and will have its world premiere, accompanied by live orchestral ensembles, on May 6, 2022, inside the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera. We don’t know when and if it will be available to the rest of the world, but we hope so.

Here is the first trailer for bleat (via cursed cinema), which doesn’t say much apart from a quick shot of Stone walking in a shawl on a windswept Greek island, but, as the title suggests, a goat does appear.

