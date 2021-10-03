Emma Stone on The Little Mermaid: “It would be nice to make an origin movie about one of the characters”

Emma Stone talked about The Little Mermaid and her desire to see an origin movie made on one of the characters from the animated film made in 1989.

During a recent interview with Variety, the protagonist of Cruella, Emma Stone expressed his desire to see a origin movie on the character of Ursula de The little Mermaid.

Cruella: Emma Stone in the black leather jacket and gloves

About The Little Mermaid and the possibility of giving life to an origin movie about the villain played by the character of Ursula, Emma Stone said: “Ursula is a kind of octopus who lives in the middle of the sea. Never has a non-human villain been seen in a Disney film that has been explored in such an in-depth way.”.

In the new live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, the character of Ursula will be played by Melissa McCarthy who, however, will not be the protagonist of the film. Emma Thompson, co-star of the film Cruella together with Emma Stone also expressed her desire to see an origin movie made about Ursula: “As a child, her parents gave her a T-shirt with four openings for the arms so she was always used to inserting eight arms in four openings. This has made her very nervous, what do you think?”.

The shooting of the new live action of La Sirenetta will also take place in Italy starting from next summer.

Cruella was released in theaters on May 26 and streamed on Disney + in VIP access starting May 28. The project was directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and Mark Strong.