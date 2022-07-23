Emma Stone once revealed that she bonded with Jesse Eisenberg over her anxiety

ads

Emma Stone has been very candid about her experiences with anxiety and panic attacks. So when she found out that she and her zombie land co-star Jesse Eisenberg had that in common, the two immediately grew close.

Emma Stone once described how she had her first panic attack

emma stone | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stone had been dealing with her anxiety from a young age. The Oscar winner was once even able to pinpoint the exact date and time that she experienced her first panic attack.

“After first grade before moving on to second grade, I had my first panic attack. It was very, very scary and overwhelming,” she once said in an interview with the Institute of the Child Mind. “I was at a friend’s house, and suddenly I was convinced that the house was on fire and was burning. He was sitting in his room and obviously the house wasn’t on fire, but there was nothing in me that didn’t think we were going to die.”

He later went to therapy for his disorder, where he was diagnosed with anxiety. But at the time, her therapist didn’t tell Stone what she’d been diagnosed with, for which she was thankful.

“I’m very grateful that I didn’t know I had a disorder,” she said. “I wanted to be an actor and there weren’t many actors who talked about having panic attacks.”

Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg teamed up over their anxiety

In a 2011 interview with NJ, Stone again broached the topic of her anxiety. She talked about the habits she developed at a young age that convinced her parents to take her to a therapist. But it was also what partially propelled Stone into acting in the first place.

“But yeah, I had separation anxiety, I was worried my house would burn down, I was wringing my hands all the time, so my parents took me to a therapist. And so I was sorting things out and something happened where I was like, okay, okay, I want to act,” she said.

But as Stone would later become an industry superstar, she found she wasn’t the only actress with anxiety. the cruella The star felt lucky when she found out that Jesse Eisenberg shared that with her. The two worked together on the 2009 film. zombie landand grew closer thanks to shared experiences.

“Do you know that Jesse Eisenberg and I had our first panic attacks when we were 8 years old? We found out and joined right away,” he said.

Acting helped both Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg with their anxieties.

Stone credited the performance with helping her manage her anxiety. Her mother took her to audition for an acting program when she was younger, which led to Stone being cast in a play. This turned out to be of great help to the star.

“And that changed my anxiety forever,” Stone said. “Always. Do you know how sports teach children to work as a team and how to be strong, brave and confident? Improvisation was my sport. I learned not to beat around the bush and have a conversation, take risks, and get excited about failing. He taught me a lot and helped me get through so much. And I realized, okay, this is my job.”

Acting had a similar impact on Eisenberg. In an interview with JC, the batman vs superman The actor talked about how acting helped him focus on his own anxieties. But in a healthy way.

“It was a way to run it productively instead of just living with it and suppressing it. That is certainly what it provides now,” she said. “I have a catharsis every day in a safe and creative way, and that is much easier than holding something back.”

