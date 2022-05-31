Emma Stone once shared that she didn’t do nude scenes because her father would never ‘talk’ to me again.

Like many actors, Emma Stone once had her reservations about doing nudity in movies. She was a personal choice cruella actor made it early in his career for a number of reasons, one of which was his parents. The actor once joked that her father in particular would kill her if she ever got naked for the big screen.

How Emma Stone dealt with body image issues

emma stone | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

As is the case with most celebrities, Stone has been under intense scrutiny regarding her physique. At times, Stone admitted that the comments she had read about her body bothered her to some degree. According to USA Today, the the earth star came up with a theory as to why so many stars were upset by critics’ opinions about their bodies.

“I firmly believe that nothing really affects you or can really bother you if you don’t feel that way about yourself. I’ve seen a lot of comments that say, ‘Have a sandwich’ or ‘She looks sick’. I’ve been looking in the mirror being mean to myself. I’m not sick. I eat sandwiches,” she said.

It was also particularly troubling for Stone because she felt she was setting a bad example for her younger female fans.

“That’s been bugging me lately. I’ve been embarrassed about it. We embarrass each other online. We are always too skinny or too fat or too tall or too short. They’re just confirming this feeling I have about myself. I’m trying to figure out my body. It bothers me because I care a lot about young girls. We embarrass each other and we embarrass ourselves, and it sucks,” she added.

Emma Stone didn’t want to do nude scenes because her dad would never speak to her again

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/42mF7ytCAAA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Stone has always been very close to her parents. She credited her parents for instilling in her the values ​​necessary to be the person she is today. And while they might have had their doubts about Stone continuing to act as a profession, they nonetheless supported him.

“My parents always made me feel like I could do anything, not like an entertainer, ‘You’re the best!’ road type; it was more, ‘You’re going to have to work hard, but we’ll support you however we can.’ Just having that kind of backing was amazing,” Stone once said. You (via Contact Music).

But Amazing Spider-Man The co-star’s devotion to her mother and father was also the reason she gave up doing nude scenes.

“My dad would kill me if I posed naked,” she said. “He didn’t speak to me again and I really love my dad, so that’s always something that makes me a little nervous.”

Emma Stone would later go nude for ‘The Favourite’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/l92VoD5Wmys?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Stone would later find herself doing nude scenes for the Oscar-nominated period piece. the favorite. Starring opposite Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, Stone plays a servant who does whatever it takes to rise through her ranks. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stone revealed that there was a scene in the movie that didn’t require her to be nude. But the actor insisted on stripping for the scene anyway.

“And as we were filming it and doing a few takes, I said, ‘Can I please be [naked]?’ I think she’ll give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I’m not alone under the covered sheet. Olivia said, ‘No, don’t!’ Yorgos said, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I chose to do it. I was like, this makes sense to me. is an absolute [Stone flips the bird] Sarah,” he said.

RELATED: Emma Stone’s Breakthrough Role Is Still Her Best Performance