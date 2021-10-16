Emma Stone plays Steve Martin’s famous monologue in A Ticket for Two (VIDEO)

Emma Stone, big fan of the film A ticket for two, recited the famous monologue by Steve Martin during a television appearance. The actress, guest of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he recited from heart Martin’s outburst at a car rental employee, adding that he memorized it when she was eight – a very amusing detail, as the monologue contains repeated uses of the word. fuck and the film itself is off-limits to unaccompanied minors under the age of 17 in the United States.

Emma Stone in Birdman

Below you can see the full video of the performance, which took place on the occasion of the promotional tour that the actress is carrying out for her new film Cruella, currently in theaters and also available on Disney + in Premier Access mode (the film is accessible only by paying a surcharge, but it will be available to everyone at the end of the summer, after the traditional window for exclusive exploitation in the cinema has expired).

Emma Stone at school in the movie Easy A

It is not the first time that Emma Stone has dealt with the cinema of John Hughes, the late author and director of A Ticket in Two: the actress has in fact become a star at home thanks to the romantic and satirical comedy Easy Girl, which pays homage to part of Hughes’ filmography, notably Breakfast Club and Crazy Day off.

Cruella: Emma Stone in the black mask and white hood

The young diva is currently on screen as a younger version of Cruella De Mon, the famous Disney villain, and there are those who speculate that she may have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, given that the film, being to various rumors, it should contain appearances by actors from other cinematic incarnations of the franchise. However, she denied that she was involved, and there is a very valid reason to take her word: the actress was pregnant during the filming, and presumably unable to go to the set due to safety measures related to the health emergency.