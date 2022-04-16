Emma Stone probably paid between $7 and $8 million for her new mansion in Texas

Emma Stone’s new estate in Austin, Texas is turning heads. The movie star already has an extensive real estate portfolio, and it grew even bigger with her new home. Here’s all about the property, plus how much she likely paid for the new place.

Where does Emma Stone currently live? Purchased property in Austin, Texas in 2021

Emma Stone’s expansive real estate holdings just got bigger. According to Architectural Digest, she and her husband, Dave McCary, bought the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Austin property in May 2021. And it’s not her first home.

According to Dirt, Stone bought two multi-million dollar homes in 2019. Both are in Los Angeles, one in the hills of Malibu and the other in Westwood.

The Spanish-style Westwood cabin is described as the more “family friendly” of the two. The publication notes that the property is worth approximately $2.3 million and is a short drive from Beverly Hills. Just a few months before buying the Westwood cabin, Stone spent $3.25 million for the renovated ranch-style house in the hills of Malibu.

That’s not all for Stone. He also has at least two residential properties in New York City. Stone spent $2.4 million on a one-bedroom, one-bath, 800-square-foot condo. Additionally, she purchased a $3.6 million condo in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan.

He bought the Austin estate for an estimated $7-$8 million.

Dirt explains that Texas does not freely give out information on home sales. This makes it difficult to know how much Emma Stone spent on her Austin mansion. According to tax estimates, the property was worth $4 million when previously reviewed. But given the current market, this value went up. Now, Dirt estimates the value of the property to be somewhere between $7 million and $8 million, likely how much Stone paid. This also means that the mansion stands as the most expensive piece of real estate he owns.

So what makes the Austin mansion so special? Dirt explains that the 5,000-square-foot mansion has white brick and columns on the exterior. Hedges and evergreen trees surround the house. The property also has a large swimming pool, gardens, lawns and a separate garage building that could accommodate guests.

It seems that Austin is a good place for celebrities to buy property. Sandra Bullock, Joe Rogan, Matthew McConaughey, Elijah Wood and jewelry billionaire Kendra Scott have luxurious homes in the area.

What is Emma Stone’s net worth?

Emma Stone’s net worth must be high to afford this new property in Austin. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth an estimated $30 million. She was the highest paid female actress in 2017 and is best known for her roles in easy one (2010), The amazing Spider Man (2012), bird man (2014), the earth (2016), and the favorite (2018).

Stone also has many projects to come. IMDb reports that she stars in projects like cruella 2 Y poor things. She also has an upcoming TV series titled The course. In addition, she is likely to spend a lot of time in her many homes with her husband and her daughter, Louise Jean McCary, born in March 2021.

