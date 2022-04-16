Entertainment

Emma Stone probably paid between $7 and $8 million for her new mansion in Texas

Emma Stone’s new estate in Austin, Texas is turning heads. The movie star already has an extensive real estate portfolio, and it grew even bigger with her new home. Here’s all about the property, plus how much she likely paid for the new place.

Where does Emma Stone currently live? Purchased property in Austin, Texas in 2021

Emma Stone’s expansive real estate holdings just got bigger. According to Architectural Digest, she and her husband, Dave McCary, bought the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Austin property in May 2021. And it’s not her first home.

