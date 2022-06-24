Emma Stone puts her Mid-Century Malibu home up for sale

A quick look at real estate records suggests that Emma Stone has become fond of buying and selling houses, a hobby that he shares with many other celebrities. In April we learned that the star of La La Land and her husband, Dave McCary, had bought a house in Austin, Texas, the previous spring. Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, she has put her Malibu home up for sale for just over 4 million euros at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Actress Emma Stone in 2015. © Ben A. Pruchnie

The three-bedroom property is a place perfect for beach lovers, painted white both inside and outside. The recently added sliding doors make the interiors even brighter, letting in plenty of light. Built in 1958 in a ranch style (it was reformed immediately before Stone bought it in 2018), the house is up to contemporary standardskeeping your charm mid-century. Given the beauty of the greenery outside, the interiors are cozy yet rather understated, with exposed beams adding the rustic touch without losing its gorgeous “beach house” look.