Emma Stone puts her Mid-Century Malibu home up for sale

A quick look at real estate records suggests that Emma Stone has become fond of buying and selling houses, a hobby that he shares with many other celebrities. In April we learned that the star of La La Land and her husband, Dave McCary, had bought a house in Austin, Texas, the previous spring. Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, she has put her Malibu home up for sale for just over 4 million euros at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Actress Emma Stone in 2015.

© Ben A. Pruchnie

The three-bedroom property is a place perfect for beach lovers, painted white both inside and outside. The recently added sliding doors make the interiors even brighter, letting in plenty of light. Built in 1958 in a ranch style (it was reformed immediately before Stone bought it in 2018), the house is up to contemporary standardskeeping your charm mid-century. Given the beauty of the greenery outside, the interiors are cozy yet rather understated, with exposed beams adding the rustic touch without losing its gorgeous “beach house” look.

The living room has views of the Pacific Ocean.

Photo: Neue Focus / Sotheby’s International Realty

