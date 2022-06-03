Emma Stone recycled her wedding dress for the MET Gala and received many compliments for it – Eme – 05/04/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

On Monday night we were finally able to find out what I use Emma Stone on her wedding day to Dave McCary. The actress took to the party of the MET Gala 2022 a beautiful dress Louis Vuitton.

It was a beautiful design with feathers at the bottom and chiffon straps that I had already worn for the after party of your wedding. “Renaissance of clothing”, reads the firm’s publication Louis Vuitton on Instagram, and we think it was a beautiful way to share a personal moment in the actress’s life.

Emma Stone at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

“Emma Stone gives a second life to a white dress specially designed for her wedding after-party”, and in the image we also see Jung Ho-yeon, star of the series “Squid Game”, and Nicolas Ghesquière, creative of the brand.

Oscar winner Stone has kept her personal life under wraps, marrying Dave McCary in 2020. The couple met on Saturday Night Live in 2016, and she was a host. In 2019 they got engaged and their first daughter, Louise Jean, was born in March 2021.