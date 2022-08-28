Emma Stone recycles her never-before-seen wedding dress at the Met Gala

It was to be expected that Emma Stone would wear a dress by Louis Vuitton, a firm for which she has been an ambassador for years, at the Met Gala, but nobody expected that the actress would recycle her wedding dress.

the protagonist of La La Land married in the summer of 2020 with the screenwriter of Saturday night Live Dave McCary and gave birth to their first daughter in the spring of 2021. Since then, Stone has hardly appeared in public and, in fact, the Louis Vuitton show in Paris this past March was her comeback after months.

That discretion has made curious and admirers of the actress have been surprised to learn that the style dress flappers The one she wore at the Met Gala on Monday is the same one she wore at her wedding to the screenwriter. According to some US media such as fashionspecifically, it is a second dress that she wore at the party after giving the ‘yes, I want’ with McCary.

John Shearer via Getty Images Emma Stone, with her second wedding dress.

It is a short design, with the hem finished off with feathers and gemstone applications. The dress has buttons on both sides and for some it did not fit the theme of the night too much, but the interpreter’s commitment to sustainability has been valued.

Stone paired the garment with white heels that closed with a link ankle bracelet and a ring with a large sapphire in the middle. As for the look of beauty, the actress opted for a lipstick in a pink tone and for marking the cheeks well with rouge. Stone left all the prominence of her to the ballerina bun that collected her red hair.

The Met Gala has recovered this Monday its traditional celebration on the first Monday of May after an edition canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and another moved to September in 2021. On this occasion, the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion and the dress code asked to be inspired by the Gilded Age of New York, at the end of the 19th century, hence the corsets and vintage dresses of some guests.

Among them, Rosalía, who chose a dress with embroidered rhinestones and a large ruffled tail by Givenchy that she combined with futuristic glasses. Nor was Kim Kardashian missing, who monopolized all the covers recovering the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore at the party where she sang Happy Birthday to President Kennedy.