Emma Stone returns to the screen with “Bleat”

American actress Emma Stone and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos have teamed up again to collaborate on a silent short film and dark, shot in black and white on a windswept Greek island, called “bleat”

This new short 30 minutesin which French actor Damien Bonnard also stars, is being screened today in Athens in its world premiere.

What is “Bleat” about?

The film, dealing with death and necrophilia, is inspired by the rugged landscapes of the island of Tinos. This is the duo’s first collaboration since their 2019 Oscar nominations for “La Favorita.”

It was shot in February 2020 at the top of the hills of tinosa large arid island northeast of Athens, where goats feature prominently.

“The landscape itself and the atmosphere that prevails were the first inspiration,” Lanthimos explained, emphasizing that for this film he wanted a total silencebroken only by orchestral music.

Dark, the short takes place mostly in a traditional Greek house and is entirely silent, something Emma Stone claims to have enjoyed.

“It was a dream,” the actress told a conference, “If I could work alone in silence, it would be a delight,” she added.

An experience that the director also considers liberating. “In general, I think restrictions can help create something. When you have too much media at your disposal, you can easily get lost,” she said.

Emma Stone plays a young widow who organizes a wake for her late husband in a house, adopting an unorthodox method of mourning, in a film that mixes elderly matrons, nudity and sex.

Most of the people who appear in the film are population of Tinos without no professional experience as actors.

The film’s promoters did not reveal its budget, but pointed out that Emma Stone had not received any money due to her friendship with the director.

