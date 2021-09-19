Emma Stone reveals her favorite dress seen in the film: “impossible to wear in real life”

Emma Stone, Oscar-winning actress, born in 1988, was recently the protagonist, alongside the actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson, winner of 2 Academy Awards, of the film Cruella, praised by critics, with worldwide grossing of more than $ 185 million and which ranked number one in the Box Office. In addition to the direction and interpretation of the two great actresses, so much so that the Academy Award winner for La La Land has been defined “perfection in the role of Cruella”It was in particular the soundtrack, the make-up and hairdressing and costume departments that made the film even more daring and visually dazzling. Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, available on Disney + from May 28, 2021, is based on the novel 101 Dalmatians, written by Dodie Smith and the 1961 Disney classic The charge of the hundred and one.

Emma Stone’s favorite dress

Emma Stone, Oscar nominee for her performances in Birdman And The favorite and also acclaimed for the film The battle of the sexes, claimed that her favorite dress of all Cruella’s outfits was a totally impossible dress to wear. “My favorite dress was really ridiculous“, Said Emma Stone during the film’s international press conference. “It was the dress I wear on the garbage truck; under the skirt was a trolley twelve meters long. Obviously the trolley tracks weren’t attached to the dress because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to move. The trolley was in fact added to the last one to shoot the scene of when I get on the truck. It was great as a dress but it’s something you could never wear in real life, it’s totally impossible. I only had that dress on for a moment, with that crazy skirt dragging along the street“, He concluded.

