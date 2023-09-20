Bad things: Emma Stone says independent women scare men away

Upon its release at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film Poor Things (100%) was critically acclaimed, winning the Golden Lion, and Emma Stone’s performance received high praise in reviews. In this film, the Oscar-winning actress plays an unusual, but independent and rebellious woman who makes men feel intimidated, as explained by the actress.

poor thingsDirected by Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara, based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name. In the movie Emma Stone Bella Baxter plays a pregnant young woman who commits suicide to escape an abusive marriage and her corpse ends up in the hands of Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe, a deranged doctor who finds her Performs an experiment to revive him, transplants him. his mind. Her unborn fetus. As a result, Bella becomes a “new creature” with the body of an adult but the mind of a child, eager to learn and experience the world.

Emma Stone in Poor Things (20th Century Studios)

She then runs away with Duncan Wedderburn, a demonic lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery that includes the discovery of uninterested sex. The narrative challenges the social norms and prejudices of its time, presenting a protagonist who, despite his tragic origins and unusual circumstances, seeks freedom and happiness on his own terms.

Social networks have become the place where frustrated men go to vent violence and depravity, and that’s why negative reactions to strong female characters in movies and TV abound. As soon as there is the slightest hint that the female protagonist will be powerful, machinists appear to attack her without regard to the film or series in which she appears, and brutalize her if she does not meet conventional beauty standards. Is more. In this polarized context, it will be interesting to see how the public reacts to this version frankenstein Feminist.

In a recent video from 20th Century Studios we can hear the actress talking about how Bella Baxter scares the men around her for being an independent woman. Will the same happen with audiences of fragile masculinity?

(Bella) is beginning to understand what it means to be a part of society. The more independent she becomes, the more men feel intimidated by her. Bella’s sexuality is a very important part of the story. The human experience is fascinating to him. Sex is an important part.

She then says that it was very important to bring this character to life as she talks about what it means to accept yourself as a woman in a patriarchal world:

I wanted to play Bella because I felt it was an acceptance of being a woman, being independent, being afraid and being brave.

Emma Stone and feminism

Emma Stone She is one of the most prominent actresses of her generation, with a career spanning film, television and theatre. Winner of an Academy Award for her role in La La Land: A Love Story (92%), Stone has worked in a variety of genres, from comedy to comedy like Supercool (88%) and Se Dies de Mi (85%). Dramas like Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (91%) and The Favorite (100%). His versatility and talent have made him one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood.

The most significant moment of her career occurred during an awards ceremony, where Stone used her platform to advocate for gender equality in the film industry. While presenting the Best Director award, he noted that only one of the five nominees was a woman. Her remarks, though brief, were a powerful reminder of the inequalities that still exist in the entertainment industry, and reaffirmed her commitment to feminism and gender equality.

