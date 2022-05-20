Emma Stone sells her Malibu ranch for $4.3 million

A quick look at real estate records suggests that Emma Stone has taken a liking to life in the state of Texas. In April it was reported that the star of La La Land and her husband, Dave McCary, bought a house in Austin, Texas, last spring, and now—according to the Wall Street Journal— are listing their Malibu home for $4.295 million with Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The three-bedroom dream property it is a perfect place for the beach, painted gloss white both inside and outside. Recently added Fleetwood sliding windows make interiors even more refreshing by letting in copious amounts of light and breezes. Built in ranch style in 1958, but immediately renovated before Emma Stone’s purchase in 2018, the house lives up to contemporary standards while maintaining its mid-century charm. Given the distracting beauty of the greenery outside, the interiors are thoughtful but rather sparse, with exposed beams adding to the feeling of home inside.

The room has views of the Pacific Ocean. Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty.

Eucalyptus and yucca trees dot the surprisingly spacious property that spans 1.3 hectares. The crown jewel of space is its view of the pacific oceanwhich is visible from almost every room, but becomes especially pleasant from the suite room corner home featuring sliding glass windows on two of the four walls.

The bright white kitchen. Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty.

In addition to the house in Austin, Texas, and an apartment in Manhattan, Stone still owns another property in Los Angelesalthough dirt previously reported that the house in question was purchased for a family member.

Article originally published in AD US.

Translation and adaptation of Fernanda Toral.