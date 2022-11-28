Emma Stone sells her spectacular house in Malibu – Revista Para Ti

The actress sells her Malibu mansion and goes to live in Texas.

Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. In recent days, the news broke that the American bought a luxurious mansion in Texas to which she will move shortly, and for that, she decided to put her property up for sale. primary residence located on the Malibu shores.

The main entrance. Photo: Twitter.

valued at 4 million eurosthe (former) beach house of the actress has a lot of privacy and unobstructed views towards the sea.

It also has all the luxuries and amenities: It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, several terraces to enjoy the outdoors and even a pool with a Jacuzzi..

The living room is divine. Photo: Twitter.

The decoration of Emma Stone’s house is divine. the furniture mid century They give personality to the main living room, a super spacious and bright space, with wooden ceilings and exposed beams.

This sector also has large sliding windows that allow a direct connection between interior and exterior.

The kitchen is integrated into the living room. Photo: Twitter.

The kitchen It is integrated into the main living room and follows the same aesthetic line: full white, details in gold and natural materials. And of course it is equipped with the latest technology and appliances.

The fully equipped and super functional kitchen. Photo: Twitter.

The color that predominates in all interior spaces is white. In addition, all rooms in the house, except the bathrooms, They have large windows that let in a lot of natural light from the outside..

The master bedroom with sea views and direct access to the outside. Photo: Twitter.

In total, this luxurious beach house has 158 m2 and also has A game room with table tennis and pool.

The en-suite bathroom is a luxury. Photo: Twitter.

But The most remarkable thing about the exterior of the former house of the American actress is, without a doubt, its very large terracewhere it has several sets of really comfortable tables and chairs to have a drink, talk and enjoy the scenery.

The back of the house that Emma Stone sells. Photo: Twitter.