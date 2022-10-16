Emma Stone sells her spectacular house in Malibu – Revista Para Ti
Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. In recent days, the news broke that the American bought a very luxurious mansion in Texas to which she will move shortly, and for that, she decided to put her primary residence located on the Malibu shores.
Valued at €4 millionthe actress’s (former) beach house has a lot of privacy and unobstructed views of the sea.
It also has all the luxuries and comforts: It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, several terraces to enjoy the outdoors and even a swimming pool with a Jacuzzi..
The decoration of Emma Stone’s house is divine. the furniture mid-century they give personality to the main living room, a super spacious and bright space, with wooden ceilings and exposed beams.
This sector also has large sliding windows that allow a direct connection between interior and exterior.
The kitchen It is integrated into the main living room and follows the same aesthetic line: all white, details in gold and natural materials. And of course it is equipped with the latest technology and appliances.
The color that predominates in all interior spaces is white. In addition, all the rooms in the house, except the bathrooms, They have large windows that let in a lot of natural light from outside..
In total, this luxurious beach house has 158 m2 and also has A game room with table tennis and pool.
But The most remarkable thing about the exterior of the former home of the American actress is, without a doubt, its very large terracewhere you have several sets of really comfortable tables and chairs to have a drink, talk and enjoy the scenery.
More information at parati.com.ar