Emma Stone sells her spectacular house in Malibu – Revista Para Ti

Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. In recent days, the news broke that the American bought a very luxurious mansion in Texas to which she will move shortly, and for that, she decided to put her primary residence located on the Malibu shores.

The main entrance. Photo: Twitter.

Valued at €4 millionthe actress’s (former) beach house has a lot of privacy and unobstructed views of the sea.

It also has all the luxuries and comforts: It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, several terraces to enjoy the outdoors and even a swimming pool with a Jacuzzi..

The living room is divine. Photo: Twitter.

The decoration of Emma Stone’s house is divine. the furniture mid-century they give personality to the main living room, a super spacious and bright space, with wooden ceilings and exposed beams.

This sector also has large sliding windows that allow a direct connection between interior and exterior.

The kitchen is integrated into the living room. Photo: Twitter.

The kitchen It is integrated into the main living room and follows the same aesthetic line: all white, details in gold and natural materials. And of course it is equipped with the latest technology and appliances.

The fully equipped and super functional kitchen. Photo: Twitter.

The color that predominates in all interior spaces is white. In addition, all the rooms in the house, except the bathrooms, They have large windows that let in a lot of natural light from outside..

The master bedroom with sea views and direct access to the outside. Photo: Twitter.

In total, this luxurious beach house has 158 m2 and also has A game room with table tennis and pool.

The en-suite bathroom is a luxury. Photo: Twitter.

But The most remarkable thing about the exterior of the former home of the American actress is, without a doubt, its very large terracewhere you have several sets of really comfortable tables and chairs to have a drink, talk and enjoy the scenery.

The back of the house that Emma Stone is selling. Photo: Twitter.