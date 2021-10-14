News

Emma Stone sheds light on “fractured shoulder at Spice Girls concert”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Emma Stone recently responded to rumors that have been circulating for months that the actress broke her shoulder during a Spice Girls concert.

Emma Stone, interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, confessed to having broken the shoulder a few days before the shooting of Cruella started, but he also explained that it was not the Spice Girls to cause the accident, although they were still involved in a marginal way.

I broke my shoulder in June 2019, Cruella was about to start shooting, it was scheduled for August“, Emma recalled.”I broke my shoulder in two places and for some reason the papers started saying it happened at the Spice Girls concert but that’s absolutely not true.! “

During the interview Emma explained to Ellen that she had gone to see the Spice Girls concert but that she had broken her shoulder the previous day and that it was only after enjoying the show that she realized the actual extent of the injury. .

Loading...
Advertisements

I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London and the night before someone threw a small party in a house near where I was staying“Stone added.”It was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could still be together and socialize“.

The floor of the house was covered with wax: as soon as I entered I slipped, my arm ended up behind my back and I broke my shoulder. The next day I went to see a doctor but nothing could be seen from the rays, so I decided to go to the Spice Girls concert. Now you know how it went.“Emma Stone concluded.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
686
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
556
News

Cinema, all films out in October
461
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
406
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
356
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
332
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
326
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
321
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
310
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top