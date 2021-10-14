Emma Stone sheds light on “fractured shoulder at Spice Girls concert”

Emma Stone recently responded to rumors that have been circulating for months that the actress broke her shoulder during a Spice Girls concert.

Emma Stone, interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, confessed to having broken the shoulder a few days before the shooting of Cruella started, but he also explained that it was not the Spice Girls to cause the accident, although they were still involved in a marginal way.

“I broke my shoulder in June 2019, Cruella was about to start shooting, it was scheduled for August“, Emma recalled.”I broke my shoulder in two places and for some reason the papers started saying it happened at the Spice Girls concert but that’s absolutely not true.! “

During the interview Emma explained to Ellen that she had gone to see the Spice Girls concert but that she had broken her shoulder the previous day and that it was only after enjoying the show that she realized the actual extent of the injury. .

“I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London and the night before someone threw a small party in a house near where I was staying“Stone added.”It was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could still be together and socialize“.

“The floor of the house was covered with wax: as soon as I entered I slipped, my arm ended up behind my back and I broke my shoulder. The next day I went to see a doctor but nothing could be seen from the rays, so I decided to go to the Spice Girls concert. Now you know how it went.“Emma Stone concluded.