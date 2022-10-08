Emma Stone shows off her love for the Padres and is booed at Citi Field

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary, who are big fans of the Fatherswere booed at Citi Field, in the game in which the San Diegos beat the Mets 7-1

Why were they booed?

The actress and her husband were enjoying game, dancing in the front row, when suddenly the Oscar winner for best actress quickly realized that she was not in the friendly confines of Petco Park when Mets fans booed her loudly appearing on the jumbotron in a Padres jacket.

Despite that, Emma didn’t let the booing from the local fans spoil her moment with McCary.

Parents’ message to Emma and her husband

Via Twitter, the Padres posted that they were big fans of emma stone and her husband, and they accompanied their post with two photos, in one the actress is seen alone showing off her team’s shield and in the other image she appears with Dave.

For his part, the Padres CEO Erick Greupner I took up the image of Emma in the San Diego jacket and wrote: “Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark“.

Now the Padres and Mets meet in Game 2 of the series at 7:37 pm ET on Saturday. And it goes without saying that if Stone does appear on the stadium’s huge screen again, it probably won’t be a warm welcome.

Emma Stone is a 33-year-old American actress who has established herself as one of the public’s favorites and has received numerous awards, including a Oscar, a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe for best actress, for her performance in the film La La Land.2