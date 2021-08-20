Emma Stone, the background of the deal for the sequel to Cruella

A few days agosigned the contract to return in the sequel to, putting an end to a long negotiation that, in recent weeks, has become very topical when another Disney talent,, sued the majors accusing them of violating their contract by letting them go outsimultaneously with the cinema and in streaming – and thus limiting the possibility of the star to obtain the bonuses on the cinema proceeds initially provided.

With rumors in recent weeks that Stone was ready to join Johansson in the lawsuit against the major, many have indicated the signing of the contract as a big Disney win. The cases of the two actresses seem very different, but in reality they are intertwined: both are the protagonists of two Disney blockbusters that in a normal context would have grossed a lot and who instead came out at the cinema and on Disney + with VIP access (therefore upon payment of about 30 dollars). Scarlett Johansson, having concluded her journey with Marvel Studios, has chosen to sue, Emma Stone has decided instead to negotiate having on her side the desire of Disney to involve her in the sequel to Cruella… And probably taking advantage of the rumors about his possible support for the cause of his colleague.

EMMA STONE’S CONTRACT: WHO WINS?

The journalist Matthew Belloni reveals different background of the story that suggest how, in reality, the signing of this agreement could represent a victory for the talents.

The premise to be made concerns the type of contracts that majors such as Disney sign with the most quoted talents: these agreements provide for a fixed advance payment and bonuses linked to box office success. With the pandemic, the results at the box office have changed drastically: some films have not really come out in theaters, others have come out but with hybrid formulas, which according to the talent (and their agencies, which also get percentages on bonuses) risk penalizing box office receipts. Scarlett Johansson’s request is the same that other talents are doing behind the scenes, and that is that bonuses are also calculated based on the success of streaming films, especially when this is quantifiable because it is linked to a transaction such as VIP Access. Johansson is suing for recognition on a film that has already been released, and which she believes was penalized by the simultaneous launch in streaming. Emma Stone, on the other hand, he did not sue because he had every interest to look to the future, obtaining a contract that included these percentages even in the case of a hybrid release.

According to Belloni, it is certain that Stone got what she wanted, as can be deduced from her agent’s unusual comment. Patrick Whitesell:

Although the media landscape has been disrupted significantly for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be pushed aside and forced to bear the unbearable burden of negative consequences without the potential for an increase. This deal demonstrates that there can be a fair path that protects artists and aligns the interests of studios with those of talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s desire to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We hope this agreement opens the door for more members of the creative community eager to participate in the success of the new platforms.

The actress would have managed to force Disney to acknowledge for the first time that he would have to deal with her a flat rate on bonuses that would have gotten if Cruella had only been released in theaters, before the pandemic, in the wake of what Warner Bros. quietly did with 2021 movie talent that it unilaterally decided to distribute in theaters and streaming included in the subscription to HBO Max. The contract signed from Stone would therefore predict an eight-figure bonus for Cruella, regardless of the green light for the sequel. If the sequel gets the green light, Stone will make money another eight-figure fee. Not only that: Disney would have agreed to give her a percentage on each digital transaction in the event of a hybrid launch.

For Disney, the announcement of the agreement is a wave of positive publicity after weeks of so-called “bad press“, But according to what Belloni reports, the major has absolutely no intention of using this solution as a future practice. The major far prefers to adopt a model similar to the television one, which is not based on percentages, makes compensation more predictable and above all avoids huge expenses in case of great successes. However, it is difficult for this story not to be a model in talks with the talents, and the Stone agency knows it well, so it has released the aforementioned comment.

How all of this will benefit Scarlett Johansson, only the lawyers of the respective parties know: what seems certain, however, is that the cause of the star who recently announced that she is pregnant (and who will be part of the cast of the new film by Wes Anderson, who curiously usually makes deals distribution with Searchlight Pictures, a division of Disney) will almost certainly not be resolved in court as heralded so far, but with an out-of-court settlement within a few months …