Emma Stone the Magnificent Cruella, Meryl Streep restless writer, the origins of Banksy, Bautista among the zombies: guide to films to keep an eye on in cinemas, on Sky, Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms

With a triple and underlined tribute to The charge of 101, The devil wears Prada And Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, Disney takes up the dichromate character of Cruella De Mon, Cruella de Vil in the original, the bad lady collector of Dalmatians fur, furious with the world, victim of the malice matured in a troubled childhood. Though he answers all the clichés of wickedness, the Cruella of this lively one live action which takes up the 1961 Disney cartoon that is anything but banal. Trade revenge for revenge: a narcissistic, hyper competitive, vicious dominatrix. He has lost sight of the good portion of himself if he doesn’t care to look for it.

Like the Supreme Sorceress de Witches by Robert Zemeckis hates puppies and prefers darkness. Like Glenn Close’s Cruella (1996 and 2002) shakes the club of cynicism and has an ultra-gender amorality. Like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, she cultivates a criminal soul. Estella an unhappy orphan, but when we know her still animated by good intentions. She tries to fulfill her dream of becoming a stylist, having alongside the two thieves who have adopted her, Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and Gaspare (Joel Fry), the round and the slim, together with whom she cultivates a dangerous inclination to theft. Estella moves to London in the seventies, where all the premises are concentrated of the current collapse.

Her life could turn around when she gets to join the staff of the Baroness (Emma Thompson), a fashion designer who mistreats her and, sensing her talent, keeps her one step behind her. The two are alike: the poisoned waves rise but before they elide the negative charge of Cruella emerges and the patatrac is born. Cruella, a waste of society such as the Joker and Emma Stone, too beautiful to fully render the angularity of the character, very he refers to the painful interpretation of Joquin Phoenix, favoring the double nature of the bad girl, and perfect when Estella drops the mask, giving way to Cruella and humanity gives way to madness, when the monster starts to really hurt.

Director Craig Gillespie, whose latest film Tonya, proceeds in tears but does not forget the original sweets. Revisit the legend without forgetting parody, sense of the grotesque, fantasy taste. Look for new ways, explore unknown paths of history. Focus on the description of a human path. It tells about the relationships between winners and losers, masters and slaves, overwhelmed and overwhelmed.

But above all in the relationship between Estella and the Baroness that the film takes off by moving away from the cartoon to outline an Eve versus Eve (or an Emma versus Emma) truly to remember: face to face between Emma Thompson, queen of British cinema and theater, and one of her likely heirs, Emma Stone. The two fall into the style exercise only at the beginning. Then, with the support of a vintage soundtrack that brings together Supertramp, Doors, Queen, Clash, Nancy Sinatra, a whole thrilling ride.