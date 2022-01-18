Emma Stone – The village idiot

We all know how difficult childhood can be, in which everything appears bigger than us, in which we often feel out of place and in which fears and anxieties sometimes take over. This is the case with the Oscar winner Emma Stone.

At the age of seven he suffers a real trauma finding himself in the middle of a fire broke out at the house of one of her friends. The bed, the chairs, the curtains, the blankets, the toys, in short, the whole house catch fire, but she is saved, fortunately, thanks to the fact that the fire is not real, but it is only in her head. Everything that appears real to Emma is, in reality, the fruit of her prime anxiety attack.

Born in 1988 in Arizona, United States. The elementary school period is difficult, she often finds herself in the infirmary waiting for her mother to go and retrieve her for the fort. bellyache and she is also embarrassed by the class, she feels judged and does not understand what is happening to her, until a doctor diagnoses her with these panic attacks.

The difficulties are many, they lead her to a limited life: she goes out little, avoids crowded places, travels rarely and does not drive a car. Emma however is a strong girl and tries to deal with both of them psychotherapist both based on their own strengths and interests, and this means that they can find something that helps them: the acting.

And just the passion for the theater and the cinema they take her to move, at the age of fifteen, with her mother to Los Angeles. He immediately began working in some television series, then in some important films, until he was present in a couple of episodes of Spider Man and then reached the 2017Oscar Best Actress for the Musical La La Land.

Forbes magazine in the same year lists her as the highest paid actress of 2017 with the modest sum of twenty six million dollars of cachet. In short, with a little work, patience and good will, Emma Stone changed her life.

A tip from this wonderful warrior:

Find that thing inside you that you are strongly attracted to.

And this time too we met who as a young girl was considered the “idiot of the village”, but when she grew up she became a “genius of the world”.