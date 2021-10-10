News

Emma Stone, very long hair and wow lipstick, amazing at the premiere of “Cruella”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The star of Cruella, the Disney movie, won everyone over at the Hollywood premiere of the prequel to 101 Dalmatians. Emma Stone, in a blue Louis Vuitton dress, chose a look that collects all post covid beauty codes: super long hair like never before, casual waves DIY effect, highlights that illuminate the hair and instill a contagious sense of positivity in this spring of renaissance and red lipstick. The great absentee of the women’s beauty case is back on the actress’s lips.

The premiere of her new film is the first red carpet event the star has attended since becoming the mother of her first daughter with husband Dave McCary in March.

The film is about a young woman Estella de Vil, a wannabe fashion designer in 1970 in London who later turned into Cruella. Emma Stone is one of the stars who gives the most beautiful inspirations in terms of looks. Chameleon, but at the same time always recognizable, with a hair that varies between its natural nuance, a soft and warm blond, and the palette of reds and light browns.

The actress and new mom tried several bob or long bob, but now, post pregnancy has entered the category of long hair passionate. Her moon skin and her big clear eyes are always enhanced by any look, never too excessive or constructed, and always with a fresh and genuine allure. A style that is current as never before, because post covid many women choose a less artificial style, more authentic and with a relaxed allure.

The only red carpet detail that Emma Stone focused on on this occasion was a very intense lipstick, applied with art, as if to be a manifesto of a desire to recover classic grooming habits that we had to put aside for a long time.

Loading...
Advertisements

For her ability to always hit the target, we decided to celebrate her and collected Emma Stone’s most beautiful looks in the gallery.

READ ALSO

How to thicken your hair: three effective remedies

READ ALSO

Honey highlights on brown hair to warm autumn

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
888
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
888
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
878
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
877
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
859
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
809
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
600
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top