Emma Stone, very long hair and wow lipstick, amazing at the premiere of “Cruella”

The star of Cruella, the Disney movie, won everyone over at the Hollywood premiere of the prequel to 101 Dalmatians. Emma Stone, in a blue Louis Vuitton dress, chose a look that collects all post covid beauty codes: super long hair like never before, casual waves DIY effect, highlights that illuminate the hair and instill a contagious sense of positivity in this spring of renaissance and red lipstick. The great absentee of the women’s beauty case is back on the actress’s lips.

The premiere of her new film is the first red carpet event the star has attended since becoming the mother of her first daughter with husband Dave McCary in March.

The film is about a young woman Estella de Vil, a wannabe fashion designer in 1970 in London who later turned into Cruella. Emma Stone is one of the stars who gives the most beautiful inspirations in terms of looks. Chameleon, but at the same time always recognizable, with a hair that varies between its natural nuance, a soft and warm blond, and the palette of reds and light browns.

The actress and new mom tried several bob or long bob, but now, post pregnancy has entered the category of long hair passionate. Her moon skin and her big clear eyes are always enhanced by any look, never too excessive or constructed, and always with a fresh and genuine allure. A style that is current as never before, because post covid many women choose a less artificial style, more authentic and with a relaxed allure.

The only red carpet detail that Emma Stone focused on on this occasion was a very intense lipstick, applied with art, as if to be a manifesto of a desire to recover classic grooming habits that we had to put aside for a long time.

Loading... Advertisements

For her ability to always hit the target, we decided to celebrate her and collected Emma Stone’s most beautiful looks in the gallery.

READ ALSO

How to thicken your hair: three effective remedies

READ ALSO

Honey highlights on brown hair to warm autumn