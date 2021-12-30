Emma Stone was supposed to be in the movie

This week, as you know, there has been nothing but talk of a possible return of Emma Stone as Spider Gwen thanks to new rumors that have emerged about the future of the Sony Pictures saga, but apparently Gwen Stacy should have gone back in already Spider-Man: No Way Home.

To reveal it in a recent promotional interview were none other than the writers of the cinecomic Marvel Studios, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, who speak with Variety admitted to having written a first draft of the film including many other characters which ultimately failed to re-enter the project. These include not only Emma Stone’s Gwen, but also her Mary Jane by Kirsten Dunst of the original saga of Spider-Man And Sally Field’s Aunt May from the franchise of The Amazing Spider-Man.

“When we write the first draft of a screenplay we do it in absolute freedom, putting everything we want into it and then pretending that the producers will really satisfy us. Obviously it’s not like that, hardly in this work a screenwriter gets everything he wants, but in this case it was like Peter’s wish: we asked for a spell, we made a mess and it took the intervention of a lot of people a lot. , very talented to help us make things right!“

The three actresses however, according to what Variety suggests, they never shot any scenes. “In the end we went down different paths with different characters, because some things just weren’t possible“added McKenna.”We can’t go into details of course, because maybe some ideas will be used in the future … so we don’t want to spoil any surprises, eventually.“

