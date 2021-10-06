Emma Stone will produce a new HBO Max TV series, A Flicker in the Dark

Emma Stone and his Fruit Tree production house will be among the producers of A Flicker in the Dark, one new tv series in development for HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform.

Cruella: Emma Stone in an intense close-up

As Variety reports, the three-time Oscar-nominated and Academy Award-winning actress – Best Leading Actress for Damien Chazelle’s 2017 film La La Land – and her husband Dave McCary have chosen their next career project.

It is a television adaptation of A Flicker in the Dark, the thriller novel by Stacy Willingham which will debut on the market in 2022, on which they will work together with the A24.

“When Chloe Davis was twelve, six teenagers went missing in her small Louisiana hometown. Once the end of summer arrived, Chloe’s father confessed to being the culprit of the crime, and he was jailed for life, leaving Chloe and the rest of the family to come to terms with this truth and try to overcome it.“we read in the official synopsis of the book”Now, twenty years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge, preparing for her wedding. And while she finally has a fragile grip on that happiness she has worked so long to achieve, it sometimes feels like her life is almost as out of control as that of her teenage patients. And when a young local girl disappears into thin air, and then another, that terrifying summer will come back. Is she the one who is paranoid, or are there really parallels to what happened at the time, and for the second time in her life she will find herself unmasking a killer?“.

The screenplay for the series was entrusted to Morgan Gould.