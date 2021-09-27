Emma Stone would like a live-action Disney movie about another villain after Cruella: Ursula from The Little Mermaid

The actress who plays the villain of “The 101 Dalmatians” has revealed that she would like a film to tell the story of another famous Disney villain: the terrible sea witch who steals Ariel’s voice. And who knows if the one who played Cruella will also fall into this new part from very bad, in a film that fits into the vein of villain introspection

Emma Stone by now she is so fond of bad characters that she doesn’t think about anything else: after her interpretation as a chapeau by Cruella, the actress has proposed a film that tells the story of another famous villain from the Disney world: Ursula de The little Mermaid. During an interview with the US magazine Variety, the protagonist of Cruella spoke of this famous character, the sea witch with half her body in the shape of a black octopus with six tentacles. When asked by the interviewer what other Disney villain might be entitled to a new feature film after Cruella, Emma Stone didn’t hesitate for a second, immediately thinking of Ursula.

deepening The villains of the Disney world and why they cannot be missing in a fairy tale “She is an octopus, it would be interesting to understand what happened in that world, to her and her parents. A non-human villain has never been explored in this way by Disney.” With these words Emma Stone motivated her proposal about a film dedicated to the sea witch de The little Mermaid. And not only would she seem enthusiastic about the idea of ​​seeing a film that finally tells how Ursula became Ursula.

Also Emma Thompson, interpreter of the Baroness in Cruella, said she was in favor of such a project. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, interpreter of the character of Anita, said: "I too would like to see how Ursula was born. Why is she so bad? I think there were also some misunderstandings. Scar from The Lion King also has something profound. which can be probed, also because it must be said that his brother has always been the favorite, so he would not be guilty of some things ".

A very bad Emma Stone in Cruella What Cruella would seem to have opened the way for psychological and existential insights into the villains (of the fables before and of the transpositions disneyane after). A very interesting operation because it finally invites us to get out of that simplistic and dualistic mechanism of “good or bad” which does not allow for hybridization. Any character (or rather: any person) is actually affected by an osmosis of characteristics, both positive and negative.

These new Disney experiments plumbing the personality and past of its terrible villains turns out to be an intelligent, educational and even realistic operation. The moral? There is always good in each of us. Well yes, perhaps also in Ursula. We hope to find out soon thanks to Emma Stone (and maybe seeing her on the set, who knows).