Emma Stone wows with her Cruella de Mon

Emma Stone, multifaceted and talented actress, can certainly be satisfied with her latest work: Cruella. The live action focused on the female figure of one of the most beloved villains in pop culture, Cruella de Mon, made its triumphal entry into many Italian cinemas from May 26th and on Disney Plus (by paying for an extra subscription).

Many cinemas, in fact, resumed their activity starting from April 26 following the publication of the Reopening Decree Bis, available from Official Gazette site.

About, the insiders are confident of the long-awaited return to normality and expresses it clearly, in a note granted to Panorarma, Giuseppe Citrigno, president of the Cinema and Entertainment Section of Unindustria Calabria (one of the last regions to enter the yellow zone).

“The sensations are more than positive, but it is also true that we start again in the worst seasonal period for Italian cinema, because traditionally if an American blockbuster or a great Italian film that can attract the curiosity of the spectators does not come out, summer is not the best time to exercise. . However, I must admit that there has been a great deal of excitement from the public these days. I think there is a great desire to get back together in a hall to see a movie. People got tired of watching TV series and movies on a small screen. “

This desire to start over is well reconciled with the latest cinematographic work by Emma Stone, of which you follow we will tell the plot and give a little review on the film “Cruella”. But first, a (rhetorical) question of fundamental importance: who is the Cruella that Emma Stone impersonates?

Who is Cruella?

Cruella de Mon was originally born from the pen of Dodie Smith, to later become the villain of the animated feature film “101 Dalmatians”, one of Walt Disney’s animated jewels that landed on the big screen in 1964.

The story tells the story of a canine family of Dalmatian breed, fleeing all London from a rich and perfidious woman, Cruella De Mon precisely, eager to have 101 Dalmatian dogs just to be able to make fur, his greatest “love”. But in the end, like any villain in a Walt Disney movie, Cruella loses miserably to the 101 Dalmatian charge, thus shattering his dreams of glory.

However, we must concede a victory to this character: among the animated films of the cinema company, is among the most loved villains. Tall, thin, with a deformed face and a livid complexion, and that black and white hair made famous all over the world, Cruella has become a pop culture icon and a symbol of greed, vanity, madness and style.

Emma Stone, having to lend her face to the Cruella de Mon we all know, will she be able to achieve the same result?

The plot of Cruella with Emma Stone

The film opens with the voiceover of Emma Stone (in the dubbed version, with that of Domitilla D’Amico) who tells how, since she was a child, she had a certain predisposition to chaos, non-conformism and fashion. Born as Estella, her mother Elizabeth coined her nickname Cruella, given the child’s marked tendency to be a bit cruel, from certain points of view.

Certainly, her hair is half white and half black due to early gray hair, they helped him to forge his character but also to have conduct problems at school, often having to clash with bullies and the principal. Her mother Elizabeth, therefore, could not help but decide to move with her to London and start a new life. But moving was expensive, so Elizabeth decided to ask for financial help from Baroness von Hellman (played by another talent, Emma Thompson), his former employer, whom little Estella had never met.

Unfortunately, the noblewoman’s Dalmatian dogs attacked Elizabeth, who lost his life in a tragic accident. Shocked by the murder she had witnessed, Estella escaped and ended up reaching London. Now an orphan, her life was tied hand in glove with that of two other unfortunate little ones like her: Jasper and Horace.

Growing up to the day, Estella never gave up on her passion for fashion and, with some cheating and a bit of arrogance, managed to win a place in the most important house in all of London, managed by the brilliant designer she had already met in the past: Baroness von Hellman.

Working for her, Estella discovers important truths about her past and about that tragic night when he had to say goodbye to his mother. Because of these revelations, Estella had to give up and leave room for a part of herself that she had repressed for too many years: Cruella was back, in all her crazy and dangerous talent, ready to take revenge and take back what was taken from her.

Emma Stone’s Cruella confirms expectations

Emma Stone in the role of Cruella was able to prove that she is a multifaceted actress as well as an exceptional talent. The Oscar for the film La La Land, after all, he had already manifested it.

In Disney live action, there are many positives and some negatives. Starting from what works very well, the dark notes of the film are functional to entertain the viewer and not to bore him. Emma Stone manages, from scene to scene, to characterize more emotions: despair, joy, disgust, anger, perversion, malice.

All this, supported by the excellent choice of music and clothing. In fact, Emma Stone’s Cruella is an aspiring and ingenious stylist who has to overwhelm Emma Thompson’s Baroness, so a lot is played out on the demonstrate that you have more talent, inventiveness and courage.

Whether it’s setting fire to a cloak to make a red dress stand out, to create a composition with waste or to give life to a parade in a park, every means is allowed to take away the power of the Baroness. Because, another fundamental theme, is precisely the revenge linked to the excess of power shown by the character of Emma Thompson who, under the influence of her own ego, he kills on multiple occasions to maintain his status quo.

Some negative points, so to speak, they are linked to the fact that the film with Emma Stone is considered the live action of Cruella de Mon in “The 101 Dalmatians”, and therefore one is spontaneously led to look for similarities and to expect that, Cruella, is the bad of the story.

But in reality, this is not the case. On the contrary, we can say that this is not the classic Disney movie to see with small children. Cruella finds herself the anti-hero because, in her world of fashion and perfidy, there is someone worse than her to defeat.

This concept is well explained and analyzed by youtuber Barbie Xanax, pseudonym of Marta Suvi, who on the platform (also) deals with reviewing and giving his point of view on films and TV series.

The video in which he deals with the film with Emma Stone is “Cruella No Spoiler Review” below reported:

How much did Emma Stone’s Cruella take?

According to one recent Ansa note, the Cruella of Emma Stone is at the top of the list of the most viewed films in theaters in the fifth week of reopening, dominating the ranking of the Italian box office after the success also achieved overseas.

The Disney film grossed € 450,000 over the weekend (512,000 in 5 days of programming) and boasts an average of € 768 on 587 screens.

Figures of all respect, considering the fact that the reopening of the cinemas took place very recently and that Emma Stone’s film has bypassed two other great works: The Father – Nothing is as it seems with Anthony Hopkins and Il Cattivo Poeta with Sergio Castellitto.

Will we see Emma Stone as Cruella again?

Emma Stone will return to the scene with a sequel to Cruella? The possibilities are there, given that this (first) film aimed to tell the birth of that villain that many have learned to love (and fear).

The same film, while finding its own conclusion, presents an ending that can be considered open to new stories: now that Cruella has taken back the family villa, the economic assets and is the new rising star of fashion, what more could she want? Indeed, what more can he do to escape the boredom of monotony?

In fact, according to the Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to Cruella is in the works. To take care of it again, the screenwriter Tony McNamara and the director Craig Gillespie.

In addition to being critically acclaimed, the production company also seems to have been satisfied, as expressed by a Disney spokesperson:

“We are very happy with the success at the box office of Cruella, along with its strong Disney + Premier Access performance to date. The film was incredibly well received by audiences around the world, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reinterpretations. We can’t wait for audiences to continue enjoying this fantastic film. “

All that remains is to wait for how the events of Emma Stone’s Cruella / Cruella will evolve. In the meantime, for those who have not yet seen the film and were intrigued, below all current regulations to be able to enjoy – in safety – the film.

Go to the movies safely

The Bis Reopening Decree has made it possible to resume, starting from April 26, the shows in cinemas, as long as you follow specific health and hygiene regulations. Viewing of the shows must take place respecting the points listed:

with pre-assigned seating;

provided that respect for the interpersonal distance of at least one meter is ensured both for spectators who are not habitually cohabiting, and for staff;

the permitted capacity cannot exceed 50 percent of the maximum authorized capacity;

however, the maximum number of spectators cannot exceed 1,000 for outdoor shows and 500 for indoor shows, for each single room.

With these rules, it is hoped that as soon as possible we can return to appreciate film culture and, in general, a definitive return to normality.