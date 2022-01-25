Emma Stone’s “Cruella” becomes a manga: preview tables

Disney’s live-action Cruella has transformed the villain from 101 Dalmatians in a young girl with a rock soul with the face of Emma Stone: a magnetic character that fans would like to know more about. Just to satisfy this thirst to explore more deeply, the young Cruella De Mon comes a prequel.

We will not find this story in the cinema, but in the comic store and bookstore. Published by Panini Comicshe arrives Cruella – Black, White and Red, a collectible manga with all the unpublished background of a character that has become iconic. Genius and recklessness, fashion, London life: these are the ingredients of the comic that will take readers to the streets of the English capital of the 70s to tell some of the episodes in Cruella’s life preceding what was seen in the main plot of the film.

The plot

Masterfully written and drawn by Hachi Ishie (manga artist of Japanese origins known for his original series Rojiura Brothers), Cruella – Black, White and Red reveals the true dream of Estella Miller, Cruella’s real name: to emerge as a fashion designer.

Although everything seems to be rowing against her, Estella has all those characteristics that really need to be successful: talent, arrogance and an unparalleled cheekiness. She must be able to pull them out to make it and fulfill her ambitions, while she plays the thief along with her friends Horace and Jasper along the streets of London, before the infamous diva Cruella takes over, ready to stop anyone who stands in her way. In fact, inside her there is a dark, brilliant and creative side ready to emerge and overwhelm everything.

Here are some preview tables

An excerpt from “Crudelia – Black, White and Red”, published by Panini Comics

