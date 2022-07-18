Emma Stone’s look disappointed everyone and they talk about it being the worst on the red carpet

The Met Gala 2022 has begun and the eyes of fans and fashionistas are on the red carpet of the event. So much so that minutes after the “parade” of stars started, in networks they began to talk about the look of Emma Stone is one of the worst​.

“Mmm, Emma Stone… if the dress had been long…”, criticized a user on Twitter. “Someone explain to me? She doesn’t deserve this, ”said another. “Are you going to tell me that Emma Stone played fashionista Cruella and she went to the Met like this? No, she gets your money back,” a third stated.

Obviously, there were also those who supported the “simple” look of the actress of La La Land.



Stone outside The Mark Hotel before attending the Met Gala. Photo: AP

To understand why Stone dressed like this, remember that the theme for this year’s Met Gala is “In America: A Fashion Anthology” and the dress code is “Gold Glamour.” This refers to America’s Golden Age, also known as the industrialization period (1870 to 1900).

Stone’s white minidress makes her look like a flapper dancer from the 1920s. The actress showed off the Mark Hotel and on the Met Gala red carpet in a gown with spaghetti straps and a feathered hem lined with sparkling crystals. .

On his feet he wore a pair of shoes Louis Vuitton Paired with white square toe uppers and chunky block heels.



Emma Stone outside the hotel posing in front of reporters. Photo: FootWearNews capture

Like every year since the late 1940s, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York welcomes stars from the universe of fashion, entertainment and sports to show how eccentric you can be and raise funds for the museum’s wardrobe.

The aesthetics of the gala continues the one started in 2021, which was curated by the specialist Andrew Bolton and delved into the origins and details of American fashion. That event raised $16.4 billion, and this one is expected to raise a similar amount.

Some tweets of Emma Stone’s look: