Emma Stone’s Spectacular Malibu Home Is For Sale

Emma Stone is one of the best-known faces of international cinema in recent years, mainly for the roles he played in blockbusters such as ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ or ‘La La Land’, a film for which he was awarded an Oscar, the most prestigious in the cinematographic world. Her heritage, therefore, is within the reach of very few, and she has allowed her to buy very luxurious housesWhat the one he owned in Malibu, a Californian coastal cityand which has recently been put up for sale.

The American actress will soon move to a Mansion with all the luxuries and comforts in Austin (Texas), for which he has decided to sell what was his primary residence for several years. Next, you will discover all the details of this living place so spectacular, worthy of a star that shines on the big screen like Emma Stone. You’re going to hallucinate!

The exterior of Emma Stone’s former home in Malibu

The privacy of this property is truly enviableand surely that was one of the qualities that Emma Stone noticed the most when acquiring it in 2018. It is about a mansion with a design of a bungalow located on a mountain by the sea, away from civilization and, above all, from the prying eyes of fans, paparazzi and journalists. Being next to the Californian ocean makes it have really some views enviablewhich can be seen from any window in the house.

Nevertheless, The most remarkable thing about the exterior of the former home of the American actress is, without a doubt, its very large terrace, where we find several sets of really comfortable tables and chairs to have a drink, talk and enjoy the scenery. So large is the terrace of the mansion that Emma Stone had in Malibu that it surrounds the entire house.

We entered the house that Emma Stone had in California

The dominant color of all interior spaces is clearly white, a shade that provides a pleasant and elegant atmosphere to a home. In addition, all the rooms in the house, except the bathrooms, They have large windows that let in a lot of natural light from outside.. Therefore, the house in general is very well lit, which brings even more color and joy to the home inside. In summer, the effect is amazing.

In total, this luxurious Californian bungalow has an extension of approximately 158 square meters and it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Among all its other rooms, we highlight A game room where Emma Stone had a table to play ping pong, among other things; Y your master bathroomespecially for its large bathtub perfect for relaxing with petals and essences.