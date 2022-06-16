Emma Summerton will photograph the 2023 Pirelli Calendar

Pirelli 2022 Calendar: Bryan Adams portrays great artists such as Cher, Rita Ora, Iggy Pop…

Five have been the women behind the goal that, every year except in 2021, gives life to the most famous calendar in the world, the Pirelli. After Sarah Moon in 1972, came Joyce Tenenson (1989), Inez van Lamsweerde (2007, together with Vinoodh) and Annie Lebovitz (2000 and 2016). However, since 2016 we have not seen female talent after TheCal, until now. The 2023 edition, the 49th edition of the almanac, will be signed by the Australian photographer Emma Summertonwho began her career as an assistant in a well-known fashion header.

Summerton, who trained in Fine Art at the National School of Art in Sydney, has confessed that being the photographer of TheCal it was one of his dreams: “It was incredible when they confirmed it to me. As if some kind of magic spell suddenly came true.” After his time as an assistant in Sydney, in 1998 he moved to London where his professional career began to take shape until he became a benchmark in the world of fashion. Her talent and her technical knowledge has led her to portray great stars like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry or Nicole Kidman.

With a very feminine point of view, her relationship with the models goes beyond the moment of shooting and the Australian wants to know who are the women who star in her portraits. “I like to photograph women and show them strong, as well as sexy, powerful and sometimes a little weird,” she says.

With her there are already 39 photographers who are part of the history of TheCal, and has not hesitated to make public his excitement at this new challenge: “When I think of the photographers who have signed the Calendar over the years, it’s amazing. There are times when I have to pinch myself to believe it. It’s wild and amazing, while a little scary, but it’s going to be a great creative adventure with amazing people. I’m so excited”. Although we already know who will lead the artistic baton, we will still have to wait to meet the protagonists who will stand in front of their goal.

