Emma Tammi horror director with Selena Gomez

Dollhouse, the new horror-thriller starring Selena Gomez has found a director. Deadline website reports that Emma Tammi has been recruited to direct the film which has been likened to the psychological thriller The black Swan by Darren Aronofsky which earned Natalie Portman her first Oscar.

In addition to acting in “Dollhouse”, Gomez will also produce the project which will be set in the world of the elite New York fashion scene. Tammi previously directed supernatural horror in western tones The Wind and episodes of the tv series The Left Right Game And Into the Dark.

Adam Fogelson, president of STXfilms Motion Picture Group talks about the director: [Tammi] he has an incredible sense of history, rhythm and timing which is equally matched to his eye for unforgettable images.

Selena Gomez made her TV debut as a child starring in the television series Barney and later in various Disney TV series. From 2007 to 2012 he is the protagonist in the series Wizards of Waverly and in the meantime also launches her musical career which in 2020 saw the release of the third album “Rare”, whose pioneering single “Lose You to Love Me” gave the singer her first number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Gomez’s big screen credits include roles in Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, Bad neighbors 2, Spring Breakers – A blast vacation, A rainy day in New York and of course as the voice of Mavis in the animated films of the series Hotel Transylvania of which a fourth film is due out in theaters in October this year. We will soon see Gomez also star in two TV series, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the crime TV series Only Murders in the Building, which follows three strangers who share an obsession with real crimes who will see their obsession become reality and star of the biographical tv series In the Shadow of the Mountain in the role of Silvia Vasquez Lavado, victim of childhood violence and abandonment who found healing and power in mountaineering.