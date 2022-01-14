Emma | the return to the Sanremo Festival with the song “Every time it’s like this”
Exactly 10 years after winning with the song “It’s not hell”, Emma, after co-conducting the Festival from Sanremo in 2015 with Carlo Conti and having trodden the stage of the Ariston Theater several times as a super guest, he returns to the competition, for the 72nd edition of Festival from Sanremo, with “Every time IS Like this“(Polydor / Universal Music Italy), song written by the same Emma together with Davide Petrella, composed by Davide Petrella and Dario Faini and produced by Dorado Inc: a direct the orchestra for Emma Sara connects her Francesca Michielin.
