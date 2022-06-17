Emma Thompson also speaks about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

After allegations against Hollywood predator and producer Harvey Weinstein came to light in 2015, the #MeToo movement It was beginning to gain strength among Hollywood actresses, tired of keeping silent about abuse for so many decades. A current by which some performers, such as emma thompsonhave always bet firmly, and whose value has been put back questioned after the resolution of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The numerous comments made after the supposed victory of Johnny Depp – remember that Heard will have to give 15 million to him, and he, in turn, will have to give two million – have awakened the toxicity of social networks. a place where criticism from certain sectors towards #MeToo has resurfacedwhich, however, are trivial for Thompson.

“One of the big problems with these cases is fame and how people who are famous are treated differently, and seen differently”, says the 63-year-old actress. “The #MeToo movement will not be derailed by this, but in order not to be derailed, we just have to keep talking. We have to keep talking and refuse to let it be derailed by a case involving two very, very, very famous people.”

Thompson has been very vocal about this in recent years, in her support of this movement. In factthe British left a job with the Skydance Animation studioafter the company hired regular Pixar contributor John Lasseter, who was accused of sexual misconduct and racismand was leaving the iconic gooseneck studio.





“A case where the two protagonists are so famous is not representative,” continues the actress. “And it’s very important to remember that this movement – which is about human kindness and is so simple, really, and has gotten so complicated – cannot and will not be derailed by a single case.”.

Thompson’s words come at a very difficult time, in which actresses like Julie Fox they have supported Heard publicly; while others, like Eve Greenhave defended the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean. The debate continues more present than ever.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.