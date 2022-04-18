Emma Thompson and Emma Watson share much more than the name and the birthday

April 15 is a date on which two great British film actresses have their birthdays. These are the award-winning and world-renowned Emma Thompson and Emma Watson . And beyond the 31 years that separate each one, there are many things they have in common and that bring them closer than you think.

Figures of childhood and youth, in the roles of Nanny McPhee Y hermione granger , both actresses have been able to mark the lives of a large audience enthusiastic about magic. But curiously, the links between the two Emmas go beyond those two roles.

In fact, Thompson joined the magical universe of Harry Potter with the role of Professor Sybill Trelawney, thus becoming part of the world in which Watson had made her debut as a professional actress. Besides, they have in common film projects that have anchored their plots in the bloody dictatorships of Argentina and Chile.

Both Thompson and Watson have used the level of exposure that came with fame to be able to speak out on certain issues, and both have dazzled the world with speeches that have traveled across platforms and media, revealing a clear intent to act. on certain problems that affect women.

emma thompson

Dame Emma Thompson was born on April 15, 1959, in the city of London. Surrounded by art, Thompson was born from the marriage of actress Phyllida Law to director Eric Thompson. She is the older sister of Sophie Thompson, who also went into acting.

Emma studied at the University of Cambridge while she was part of the Footlights Group theater company. In 1980 she graduated with a specialty in English Philology, and that same year, the BBC hired her for the television show “Alfresco”, a comedy program in which she coincided with Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, whose girlfriend she was when they were in University.

In 1980 he also made his debut in a leading role in the play “Me and My Girl” in London’s West End. Her performance caught the attention of BBC executives, who offered her a major role in the series “Fortune of War”, during the filming of which she became the girlfriend of one of her performers, Kenneth Branagh.

He had an era of collaboration with Branagh in which they participated in the play “Much Ado About Nothing” and the films “To Die Yet” and “Peter’s Friends.” But her consecration was with James Ivory. With said director she acted in “Return to Howards End” (1992), a film with which she won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and an Oscar for best actress. Her collaboration with Ivory continued on “The Remains of the Day” (1993).

Emma Thompson Wins Best Actress: 1993 Oscars

Emma Watson

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson was born on April 15, 1990, in Paris, France. She is the daughter of British lawyers Jacqueline Luesby and Christopher Watson. Emma lived in Paris until the age of five, when her parents divorced and she moved with her mother and her younger brother Alexander to Oxford, England. She is the fruit of her father’s second marriage and also has a brother named Toby and two sisters named Nina and Lucy.

Emma was an excellent student and was fluent in French as it was one of her first languages, although over the years she lost fluency. At the age of six she began to show an interest in acting. It was so parallel to school, she Emma began to learn singing, dance and theater at Stagecoach Theater Arts.

In this theater, the little actress participated in several works such as: “Arturo: the young years” and “The happy prince and other stories”. Although her presentations were not professional.

Potter Universe: The Meeting of the Actresses

When Watson was 10 years old, casting began for the filming of the first Harry Potter film, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” Emma was discovered by those in charge of casting through her Oxford drama teacher, and the little actress left everyone in awe. But Emma had to attend a total of eight auditions before the producers finally told her that the role was hers.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – Subtitled Trailers

Watson then debuted in 2001 in the role of “Hermione Granger”, best friend of the protagonist of the story, a very studious and applied girl, who always seeks to achieve perfection in everything she does. Watson co-starred in the franchise from start to finish, appearing in chronological order, in the following titles: “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001); “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002); “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004); “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005); “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007) ; “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009); “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2” (2010 and 2011).

Professor Umbridge Fires Trelawney | Harry Potter 5 and the Order of the Phoenix 2007 HD

For her part, Thompson joined the magical world of young wizards in the third installment, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” There, the award-winning actress played “Sybill Trelawney,” a fortune-telling teacher at Hogwarts, the school of magic attended by Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Of her character, Thompson once said, “Trelawney was crazy, but there was a sensitivity behind it. She was someone who hadn’t looked at herself in a mirror for a long time. She just couldn’t see anything. I thought that if she hadn’t been detailed, then she must look broken. Hence the ragged look of her”.

To achieve that impression, Emma Thompson worked closely with the hair and makeup department. For the actress, “Sybill” hadn’t brushed her hair in months, so she sought to give that image of her, and the final touch that characterized her was her big glasses. Although they represented a difficulty in being able to see the rest of her companions correctly, the actress managed to carry out all her scenes accurately and excitingly.

Hermione and Prof Trelawney

A link with Argentina and South America

The coincidences between both actresses do not end there. It is not enough to share a name, date of birth and cast, both also share curious links with Argentina and the South American continent in general.

Between 2002 and 2003, Emma Thompson embarked on a project about the last Argentine dictatorship that combined denunciation with magical realism. The project was called “Imagining Argentina”, and under the direction of director Christopher Hampton, the actress played “Cecilia”, a journalist who is detained-disappeared after publishing an article about the disappearances that took place in “the night of the pencils”.

Imagining Argentina Trailer

During filming, Thompson had to quickly learn Spanish, and despite the illusion, the film did not receive positive reviews.

For her part, in 2014 Emma Watson got a role in the movie “Cologne”. Florian Gallenberger’s film is based on real events that occurred in the context of the coup and the Chilean military regime. The film began to be recorded on October 2, 2014 and one of its locations was nothing more and nothing less than the Buenos Aires neighborhood of San Telmo.

Cologne Official Trailer 2- Emma Watson Daniel Brühl- Subtitled Spanish

The British actress was seen and photographed during the recordings that took place in Buenos Aires. During that period, Watson stayed at the Duhau Park Hyatt Palace, and where many fans gathered to get a photo or an autograph with whom she was the idol of an entire youth generation that grew up with Harry Potter.

feminist work

Emma Watson is one of the actresses who has been most committed to different causes and social struggles. But above all, she is one of the greatest exponents of feminism in the industry, having been named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, having promoted the #HeforShe initiative and being a member of the “Time’s Up” movement on sexual abuse in the industry. of the cinema Her work seeks equity between men and women in all aspects.

Emma Watson at the HeForShe Campaign 2014 – Official UN Video

But it has also been the focus of criticism. On one occasion, the actress posed semi-nude for a photographer and the public quickly called her incoherent. Watson responded to those attacks with a speech in which she hit squarely with that public that sexualizes the woman’s body without allowing her to enjoy it and show it. “With feminism, women must be as free as men. Or what is the same, women must be able to pose without a shirt just like men do without being judged for it, without being sexualized, and without it undermines his speech in favor of equality,” he said.

Emma Thompson, on the other hand, has generated more news for her political positions on certain issues that affect her country. But recently, a powerful speech has gone viral in which the actress becomes a voice to talk about the body and the image of women in an industry that is still very macho.

On the occasion of the promotion of his film “Good luck to you, Leo Grande”, Thompson participated in the 2022 Berlinale, and there he gave a strong speech in which he declared: “Women have been brainwashed so that we hate our bodies”. The reflection starts from a scene in which the actress had to appear naked, which triggered negative feelings. “It’s a fact. Everything around us reminds us how imperfect we are: everything is wrong with us. Everything is wrong and you have to show yourself in a certain way,” Thompson said in her speech.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande | Press Conference Highlights | Berlinale 2022

Finally, Emma attacked with a statement about how men can appear without any kind of aesthetic care in any movie while the body of women is analyzed and retouched down to the smallest detail, being a habit of feeling uncomfortable every time you look at it. no edit.