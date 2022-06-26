Emma Thompson, behind the new Tronchatoro of “Matilda, the musical”

This Wednesday, June 15, Netflix released the first trailer for the musical inspired by the movie Matildain the record you can see Alisha Weis playing the little naughty, however, the one who most impressed with her transformation was the actress Emma Thompson, in the role of Miss Tronchatoro.

Although for some it may not seem known, the truth is that the artist has been present in several children’s and dramatic productions that led her to win two Oscars.

Emma Thompson is a 63-year-old British actress who has played various rolesall with a great aesthetic work behind it that has often left it unrecognizable.

Nanny McPhee

Probably her best known role to date is that of the magical nanny in the movie Nanny McPhee. In the 2006 film, Emma Thompson plays a nanny in charge of caring for seven unruly children, who have managed to drive away more than a dozen caregivers.

However, everything seems to change when Thompson’s character arrives in their lives. The characteristic is his misaligned appearance, big nose, warts on his face and uneven teeth, which is harmonized as he uses his magic to improve the children’s behavior, all through valuable lessons.

Baroness von Hellman in Cruella

One of the most anticipated live-action versions of Disney also featured the participation of the British actress, who played Baroness von Hellman, Cruella’s (Emma Stone) nemesis.

In the film, the actress plays a renowned and important fashion designer who, however, has a very dominant character. Which, at first, provokes Cruella’s admiration, but later causes her displeasure.

For this character, the actress kept her face without prosthetics, compared to her role in Nanny McPhee, however, her portrayal of an equally powerful and dark woman, in addition to heavy makeup, marks her appearance.

Sybill Trelawbey in Harry Potter

Emma Thompson in the role of Sybill Trelawbey, a Divination teacher at Hogwarts, with long messy hair, large high-magnification glasses, oversized coats and always timid in her walk, transforms again.

The actress appeared in three installments of the saga of magic for children and adolescents impersonating the character: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

Now the actress surprises again by playing the new Tronchatoro, the strict teacher of the restless and curious Matilda, in the new Netflix musical, where she will once again transform to play a character.

Biobiochile (Photo: Instagram) Informe21/LJ