Emma Thompson, the versatile actress behind the new Tronchatoro from “Matilda, the musical” | TV and Show

The actress, who is known for having radical transformations for her characters, will do it again for her role in the musical inspired by the movie Matilda, where she will play the strict Miss Tronchatoro.

This Wednesday Netflix released the first trailer for the musical inspired by the film Matildain the registry it is possible to see Alisha Weiss playing the little mischievous, however, who most impressed with her transformation was the actress emma thompsonin the role of Miss Tornchatoro.

Although for some it may not seem known, the truth is that the artist has been present in several children’s and dramatic productions that led her to win two Oscars.

Emma Thompson is a 63-year-old British actress who has played various roles, all with great aesthetic work behind them that have often left her unrecognizable.

Nanny McPhee

Probably her best-known role to date is that of the Magic nana in the film Nanny McPhee. In the 2006 film, Emma Thompson plays a nanny tasked with caring for seven unruly childrenwho have managed to drive away more than a dozen caregivers.

However, everything seems to change when Thompson’s character arrives in their lives. Characteristic is its misaligned appearance, big nose, warts on his face and uneven teeth, which are harmonized as he uses his magic to improve the behavior of children, all through valuable lessons.

Baroness von Hellman in cruel

one of the versions live action Disney’s most anticipated films also featured the participation of the British actress, who played the Baroness von Hellmanthe Cruella’s nemesis (Emma Stone).

In the film, the actress plays a renowned and important fashion designer who, however, has a very dominant character. Which, at first, provokes Cruella’s admiration, but later causes her displeasure.

For this character, the actress she kept her face without prosthetics, compared to her role in Nanny McPhee, however, her portrayal of an equally powerful and dark woman, in addition to heavy makeup, marks her appearance.

Sybill Trelawbey in Harry Potter

Emma Thompson in the role of Sybill Trelawbeya divination teacher in hogwartswith long messy hair, big glasses with high magnification, huge coats and always shy in her walkit transforms again.

The actress appeared in three installments of the saga of magic for children and adolescents impersonating the character: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

Now the actress surprises again by playing the new Tornchatorothe strict teacher of the restless and curious Matildain the new Netflix musical, where he will once again transform to play a character.