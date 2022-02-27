Emma Thomson stands up to the physical perfection that Hollywood sells

Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet played sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood in the 1995 film adaptation of Jane Austin’s novel, Sense and Sensibility . It was the only time that these two British Oscar-winning actresses have worked together in front of the cameras. But outside of them, Thompson (62) and Winslet (46) have agreed to stand up to the pattern of perfection and youth that Hollywood imposes and defend natural bodies and physiques, starting with their own.

If the Catalan Carla Simón at the last Berlinale won the Golden Bear for her film Alcarràs , the moral winner of the contest was Emma Thomson. The actress went to present her latest film Good luck to you, Leo Grande , directed by Sophie Hyde, and where for the first time she is seen completely naked, in front of a mirror. The film centers on a widowed and retired teacher who has had a boring sex life and decides to hire the services of a sex worker. That night she will discover the taboos and internal barriers with which she has lived for so many years.

Thompson turned the film’s press conference into a speech about accepting her body and social pressure on women. When asked how she felt about her character, she said, “I can’t stand in front of a mirror like that. If I do, I always try to get belly, I turn on my side. I do something. I can’t just sit there. Why would you do something like that? It’s terrifying, but that’s the problem: women have been brainwashed our entire lives to hate our bodies.” Her response was widely applauded and quickly went viral.

At the Berlinale Thompson said: “Women have been brainwashed all our lives, so that we hate our bodies”

“Everything that surrounds us reminds us how imperfect we are, how everything is wrong,” Thompson continued, as he stood up to better stage what he wanted to explain to the journalist who had asked him. “Try it. Stand in front of a mirror to look at your body and don’t move. Don’t move at all. Just accept it. Accept it and don’t judge it. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Something that she had never done as an actress.”

She concluded by saying, “Nothing has changed in the terrible requests that are made of women in the real world and in acting. The thing about having to be skinny is still the same as it always has been, and in some ways I think it’s even worse now.” And about her nude, he said: “My current age makes it extremely challenging because we are not used to seeing natural bodies on screen.”

Laureate and multi-award winning Kate Winslet also received applause in 2016 when she picked up the Bafta for her work on Steve Jobs. In her speech, she revealed that at the age of 14, a teacher predicted that if she dedicated herself to acting, she should “make do with roles for fat women.” A few months ago, before the premiere of the series Mare of Easttown, Winslet explained that she had confronted the producers about not digitally retouching her face on the promotional poster in order to remove wrinkles. “Guys, I know how many wrinkles I have in my eyes, please put them all back,” she asked. She also forbade them to hide her love handles in a sex scene.

Rachel Weisz, Salma Hayek, Liv Tyler, Shanen Doherty, Glenn Close, Anne Archer or Sharon Stone have also denounced not being able to show themselves as they are in the cinema. In the series The Kominsky Method, Michael Douglas does show himself as he is, a 77-year-old man with the ailments of his age. He has even rescued Katheen Turner, one of the most beautiful actresses of the eighties and that the cinema forgot because of her weight problems. Of course, the series is humorous.





And just like that the continuation of sex in new york , aims to be a song to the aging of its protagonists, although the result raises doubts. One of the few truths is the reflection of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), opposed to botox and dyeing gray hair: “That’s what they do to us women: they make it wrong to age.”