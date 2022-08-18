Emma Waston talks about her kiss with Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (TF1)

A STAGE UNDER HIGH TENSION

The most difficult scene to shoot for Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, aka Ron and Hermione? This famous chase in the heart of London? The one in the Forbidden Forest with the Scavengers? All false. It was the famous scene of the kiss between their two characters, a moment awaited by fans since the beginning of the saga. “It was supposed to be dramatic, and we were going into giggles. I was afraid that we wouldn’t succeed, if we didn’t take the scene seriously. I knew I had to go first “says Emma Watson.

A BREATHTAKING SHOOTING

“David Yates, the director, was tireless, very demanding. It was the most difficult shooting of all the films of the saga. “It is in these terms that Emma Watson evokes behind the scenes of the grand finale of Harry Potter. The one who refused to be doubled and ended up covered in bruises was not the only one to be mistreated. Shocked by the serious accident of his understudy, David Holmes, during a stunt, Daniel Radcliffe fell ill and spent ten days in bed shaking with fever. Success has a price.

ON THE WAY TO LONDON!

Adapted from the seventh and final volume in JK Rowling’s bestselling series published in 2007, The Deathly Hallows take Harry, Hermione and Ron on the trail of the “horcruxes”, scattered across England and which, once destroyed, will annihilate Voldemort. Landed in London, they will have to go unnoticed, which was not the case on the set! Indeed, for the needs of the scene which takes place in the middle of Piccadilly Circus, a tourist hotspot in the British capital, it was necessary to completely close access to the district. As for the chase in the city center, it was shot in a tunnel in London, but also in Liverpool.

7 TIMES DANIEL RADCLIFFE

In one of the film’s opening scenes, Harry Potter is escorted out of Privet Drive, the address of his uncle and aunt, by a squad consisting of Hermione, Ron and his brothers Fred and Arthur, Fleur Delacour, and Mundungus. Fletcher. In order to deceive the enemy, everyone takes on the appearance of Harry thanks to “polyjuice”, a magic potion. Daniel Radcliffe had to slip into the skin of each of the characters and adapt his facial expressions and attitudes. A titanic work that required 95 takes.

FROM WORK TO DECORATION

Trapped in the bewitched vault of the Lestrange family, which they have broken into, the three friends see the objects multiply to infinity as soon as they touch them. No less than 38,000 rubber elements were created by the accessories department, including 7,000 copies of the golden cup of Hufflepuff, one of Voldemort’s famous “horcruxes”.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, airs Thursday August 18 at 9:10 p.m. on TF1.

Amandine Scherer