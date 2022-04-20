Emma Watson, 10 reasons why we love the actress

It seems like only yesterday that we started seeing Emma Watson on the big screen. giving life to Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film saga. That was in 2001 and Emma was only 11 years old. Today, April 15, he turns 31 and the evolution of Emma Watson is more than evident.

His career has gone from strength to strength and he has worked alongside the best such as Tom HanksRussell Crowe or the manager Alejandro Amenabar. We have even seen her play a Disney princess in ‘Beauty and the Beast’, recovering the cartoon classic but in the flesh along with dan stevens Y Luke Evans.

But aside from her work, Emma has been very involved in the spread of reading all over the world with his book club and also with feminism. For this reason, she has been appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

In short, Emma Watson is much more than a pretty face (which she is too): she is a successful actress, a cultured woman committed to causes that really matter. For all this We’ve rounded up 10 reasons why we love her. Although it could be many more.

1. 100% feminist

Emma Watson has been one of the public figures who has been most involved in the entire feminist revolution that we are currently experiencing. He has been the visible face of the Time’s Up movement, He has participated in demonstrations, meetings and all kinds of acts in favor of gender equality and has not hesitated to give voice to this cause in his speeches whenever the occasion has allowed it.

2. He has his own book club

She is an inveterate reader and has decided to use social networks to share one of her greatest passions (besides cinema, of course). That’s why she created Our shared shelfa reading club in which every two months he proposes a book to his followers and holds a debate with them.

But before this also practiced ‘bookcrossing’, or what is the same, he was leaving hidden books in cities around the world (London, Paris or New York are some examples) with a dedication for the lucky one who found it.

3. UN Goodwill Ambassador

Her involvement with feminism is total, that’s why was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and has participated in the HeforShe campaign, that fights for gender equality and for the right to education for all women in the world.

4. He combined his work in the cinema with the university

Getting a career while becoming a world-renowned actress doesn’t have to be easy, but she did it, and nothing more and nothing less than at the prestigious Brown University. This is how he announced to us in May 2014 that he had graduated in English Literature.

5. A new Belle

In 2017 she became a Disney princess. And it could not be other than Bella, another great lover of reading like her. Emma wanted to give her character a twist for that reason, among other details, she does not wear a corset in any of her dresses. “In the rendition of Emma Watson, Belle is an active princess, so she didn’t want an oppressive dress that would hamper her movements,” admitted Jacqueline Durran, costume manager.

6. Amenabar Girl

But before being Bella, Emma worked under director Alejandro Amenábar and with Ethan Hawke in the film ‘Regression’ in 2015. Luckily, she visited our country during the promotion of the film with a sophisticated look from Christopher Kane Resort 2016.

7. Sense of humor

He has a lot and whenever he can he shows it off. One of our favorite occasions was when she dressed up as Wonder Woman, the quintessential feminist heroine, on her Instagram account to promote her book club’s September-October book, and in this playful way she anticipated the celebration of Halloween.

8. He knows how to play with fashion

She exudes style in each of her appearances on the red carpet and also takes the opportunity to choose groundbreaking, elegant and trendy models. The spectacular red and navy blue dress-trousers of Christian Dior Couture which he wore during the gala of the Golden Globes 2014.

9. Animal lover

Could there be anything more adorable than Emma Watson and a cute kitty together? Of course not and this image that she posted on her Instagram is the best proof. No one can deny it.

10. Little Women

Other of his works in the cinema has been a new version of ‘Little Women’. The cast (luxury) also has Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep or Eliza Scanlen and will be directed and scripted by Greta Gerwig. All a work of art.

