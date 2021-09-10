Emma Watson: 10 things you didn’t know about the actress







The whole world fell in love with the little girl Emma Watson at the time of Harry Potter, when she played the long-haired and brilliant Hermione. She is very talented, and was chosen from among hundreds of other little actresses for the role at the age of nine. And it began to inspire thousands and thousands of little girls (and more) ever since. And he continued: incredibly bright, activist, lover of books, capable of continuing to set new challenges, Emma Watson he really used Harry Potter as a stepping stone to an incredible career and life.

Here, then, ten curiosities about Emma Watson, because there is so much to know about her.







Emma Watson: all her films

1. Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson was born in 1990, to Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson, two lawyers. From the age of six, Emma knew she wanted to be an actress and studied acting, dance, and singing for a long time at the Stagecoach Theater Arts in Oxford. At the age of ten, he had already taken part in many school productions.

2. The casting for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it started in 1999, and some casting agents found Emma thanks to her acting teacher from Oxford. Although JK Rowling wanted her from the very first audition, Emma Watson did eight auditions for the part of Hermione, after which it was announced that she had won the role, along with Daniel Radcliffe And Rupert Grint. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the film debut of Emma Watson, which happened in 2001. As we all know, then, the franchise made her one of the most famous actresses in the world. Since then, in 2011 he had his first role alongside a stellar cast, for Marilyn from Simon Curtis. In 2012 he co-starred in the independent film We are infinite.

In 2013 it was time to work with Sofia Coppola to Bling Ring, and appeared in a cameo in the Seth Rogen Let’s get it over with. He then worked with Darren Aranofsky in Noah next to Russel Crowe, was Belle in The beauty and the Beast, and the protagonist of the dramatic thriller The Circle. He is among the protagonists of Regression, the 2015 of Amenabar, while in 2016 he is alongside Daniel Brühl in Colony. In 2020 he interpreted Meg March in the new film adaptation of Little Women, directed for the first time by Greta Gerwig.

Emma Watson

3. Emma Waston was born in Paris. And he lived there until he was five, when his parents divorced and he moved back to England, Oxfordshire. He can speak French, quite fluently, but not too much.

4. She is a certified yoga teacher. She started out because she needed to find balance for herself, she said. She needed to find a way to feel safe in her own home and internally, with herself.

5. One of the ways she takes care of herself is to write a journal. Or rather, many diaries. And she has a method: Emma Watson has roughly 30 personal journals, organized according to different themes. He has diaries about yoga, about dreams, about acting, about the person he meets, about the advice he receives.

5. She is a famous activist. Emma Watson is ambassador for UN Women, the UN branch that deals with gender equality. It is precisely at the UN that he spoke about his own project, HeForShe, which precisely aims to promote equality. One of her main goals, she said, is to break the now all too widespread belief that feminism and women’s rights mean hatred of men.

6. Like Hermione, she was a model student. Emma Watson puts a lot of effort into her intellectual life, and the commitment began with her studies. In fact, Emma attended college and graduated from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, with a degree in English Literature. The choice of an American university is due to fame: he wanted, in fact, to be able to mix in the crowd and integrate among the students.

Emma Watson hot

7. Emma Waston has become a fashion icon. The actress, in fact, particularly loves fashion and has been the testimonial of several brands such as Burberry and Lancome. Plus, she was one of the youngest ever to appear on the cover of Vogue. During the promotion of The beauty and the Beast, Furthermore, Emma Watson opened a new instagram account called @the_press_tour, which she used to share detailed information on each of her outfits.

8. Ethical fashion is fundamental and for Emma Watson. He is also committed when it comes to fashion, in short, and in 2015 he decided to take part in the Green Carpet Challenge, committing himself to wearing only eco-sustainable garments on the red carpet. Her Calvin Klein dress from the 2016 Met Gala, for example, was made of recycled plastic from bottles, and her dress by Emilia Wickstead for The beauty and the Beast it was made of scraps of fabric that otherwise would not have been used.

Emma Watson: engaged

9. Emma Watson’s first crush was Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy. Tom Felton he was 12 and Emma was 10, and the actress said she had a huge crush on him. But he saw her more as a little sister than a potential girlfriend. Fortunately, they are good friends today.

10. Emma Watson has been dating Chord Overstreet. It had been kept secret for a while, and for some time it was only known that Emma was dating an actor. And, finally, Emma was spotted with the Glee Chord Overstreet star. Emma Watson has now been happily engaged since the end of 2019 to Leo Robinton, a young entrepreneur and a contemporary of the actress.