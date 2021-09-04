Emma Watson: 5 recommended streaming movies to watch on Netflix

How about spending these evenings (and not only) in the company of the magical ex Hermione Emma Watson?!? Watch one of these movies streaming on Netflix and other platforms… We looked for them for you (and for us)… You will want to see them again: be sure !!!

We cinephiles lack cinema, like oxygen. And the movie stars? Also. To remedy this absence, we offer you a series of films in streaming with the former child diva. Former Hermione Granger from the popular saga of Harry Potter.

Now a successful young woman, actress, graduate, activist and model. English Emma Watson.

Even without the big screen, is it still legitimate to daydream?

Magica Emma: little big woman

A first-class face, without the dislike of the first-class. She showed the ability to grow as an actress and as a person. After the successes and fame obtained thanks to the saga of Harry Potter it never stopped.

He was able to create his own interesting path between pop cinema and operas indie. She even graduated in English Literature from Brown University in Providence, USA …

From Hermione Granger, armed with a magic wand and formulas for solving problems, to Belle in The beauty and the Beast (2017) by Bill Condon. But also a lot of independent and authorial cinema (from We are infinite by Stephen Chbosky a Bling Ring by Sofia Coppola). As far as Noah by Darren Aronofsky and le Little Women revised and “incorrect” by Greta Gerwig.

Emma Watson is the emblem of a cinema that is always suspended between fantasy and reality, truth and imaginative flicker.

Both children and adults like it, boys and girls, critical viewers and critical viewers.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT EMMA WATSON

5 movies with Emma Watson to watch in streaming: where and why

Here is our very personal top 5 streaming movies starring Emma. To these we also recommend adding an extra sixth title in which the actress plays – with considerable self-irony – as herself. The incorrect, funny and foul-mouthed Let’s get it over with by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (visible on Netflix).

Good views with ex Hermione!

Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone streaming

The first chapter and the other 7 films of the Harry Potter saga are visible streaming on different platforms: PRIME VIDEO, INFINITY, CHILI, TIMVISION, RAKUTEN, GOOGLE PLAY, ITUNES.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) by Chris Columbus opens the cinematic universe to the fantasy of JK Rowling and the magical world of Hogwarts. Little Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), an orphan, raised by his uncles, will discover his true nature as a wizard. At Hogwarts school he will find two great friends, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Watson).

When we interviewed Emma on the set of the third chapter of the saga she was almost still a child. She already revealed to us with adult certainty and wonderful girlish utopia, that if he could have used the magic wand in the real world he would have canceled all wars from the world …

In the following chapters she grows both physically and as an actress. He was able to “leaven” artistically like few child stars in the history of cinema …

Wingardium Leviosa!

Emma Watson in Bling Ring streaming

Bling Ring (2013) by Sofia Coppola is visible on CHILI, TIMVISION, RAKUTEN TV, GOOGLE PLAY, ITUNES.

Based on a true story, this is the portrait of a group of wealthy, bored, spoiled and addicted to the thefts in the luxury villas of the stars of Beverly Hills.

One of the most powerful, far-sighted and unpleasant frescoes on a certain contemporary bored and amoral youth. The gang of Bling Ring he uses the Web and thefts to fill a void, he sneaks into the homes of stars under the illusion of living at least a fragment of their life. Until they hit the ground with their faces.

Emma as we had never seen her before. Thief, unpleasant, superspoiled. He even mentions an almost sexy ballet in Paris Hilton’s (real) house.

When the face of a good girl does not correspond to the soul. At least in fiction!

To date one of his best “adult” performances.

Emma Watson in Little Women streaming

Little Women of (2019) Greta Gerwig is now streaming on INFINITY, PRIME VIDEO, CHILI, TIMVISION, RAKUTEN TV, MICROSOFT STORE

Based on the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, which has fascinated generations of readers. It tells the story of the four young March sisters – Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh), Beth (Eliza Scanlen) – during the American Civil War.

The personal and powerful version of a great classic, revised by the talented Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird). Among the real surprises of last year, it is a surprising, powerful and unpredictable film.

Emma Watson is good, intense and believable as her older sister Meg. Sometimes he fills the frame with a single glance.

Emma Watson in The Circle streaming

The Circle (2017) by James Ponsoldt is now visible on NETFLIX, CHILI, TIMVISION, RAKUTEN TV, GOOGLE PLAY, ITUNES.

The Circle tells the story of Mae Holland (Watson), a girl living in difficult economic conditions, a father suffering from multiple sclerosis. One day, a friend gets her an interview for the company where she works, The Circle.

A mega tech and social media company run by the charming Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). It seems like a paradise, it will turn out to be hell instead, in which all privacy is canceled in the name of the alleged “transparency” …

From a tense and dystopian novel by Dave Eggers, an anomalous, disturbing and hyper-contemporary thriller that has been partly underestimated by critics. The totally new pair of protagonists – Hanks and Watson – are eye-catching. Easy to identify with the character of Mae-Emma. Hanks is also a co-producer.

If you are avid social fans, this film will upset you even more.

Emma Watson in We are infinite streaming

The film We are infinite (2012) by Stephen Chbosky is now streaming on FIRST VIDEO, CHILI, TIMVISION, RAKUTEN TV, GOOGLE PLAY, ITUNES.

Based on a novel by the director himself, it tells the story of Charlie (Logan Lerman), a shy teenager in the first year of high school. The boy manages to overcome loneliness thanks to his friendship with Sam (Watson), whom he will fall in love with, and her gay stepbrother, Patrick (Ezra Miller).

Sam was harassed when she was a child, Charlie has mental disorders …

Bitter and effective work, We are infinite brings into focus the unease of the presumed golden age of youth.

Emma, ​​in her first post starring role Harry Potter, she is good at giving body and face to Sam’s purity and torment.

The Italian title of the film is taken from a final line pronounced by Charlie while listening to the song Heroes by David Bowie.

We can be heroes, just for one day…

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION